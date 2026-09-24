ETV Bharat / international

India, Nepal And China Need To Coordinate On An Early Warning System, Say Expert And Officials In Nepal

This handout satellite image taken and released by Planet Labs on August 28, 2026 shows the glacier on Mount Langtang Lirung in Nepal two days after its collapse on August 26. ( AFP )

Kathmandu: Despite the threat of glacial collapse and flooding across the Himalayas, India, Nepal and China have yet to move forward on a mechanism to ensure the regular coordination needed for accurate weather forecasting and issue of early warnings.

This has now become critical, noted experts and officials, in the aftermath of the recent flash floods on August 26 that hit the China-Nepal border in which 1,451 people were killed and over 5,700 people remain missing.

It has prompted several experts, officials and opinion-makers to call for a joint trilateral mechanism comprising officials from China, Nepal and India to closely monitor glaciers across the Himalayas.

“It was a wake-up call for all of us, now it’s time for a paradigm shift,” said Rajan Bhattarai, Deputy Executive Director, Nepal’s Centre of Hydrology and Water Resources Research (CHWRR).“The Bhotekoshi flash floods have nudged us to do more. It has reminded us of a joint monitoring and forecasting mechanism between China, India and Nepal, for which decisions have to be made at the highest political levels.”

Equally important, he added, “The disaster has reminded us to install plenty of advanced equipment, from the snowy mountains to glacial lakes and river valleys downstream that remain prone to such disastrous flooding.”

The Himalayas are filled with numerous glaciers and hundreds of glacial lakes – including 47 ranked potentially dangerous lakes - which remain vulnerable to global warming.

Of the 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes in the Himalayas, 25 are located in China, 21 in Nepal, and 1 in India, according to an inventory prepared by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental organisation based in Kathmandu. In Nepal, risk reduction measures have been taken only on two lakes.

The Nepal floods have shown that transnational cooperation is no longer optional but a necessity, noted experts and officials. And the question that arises is what China, Nepal and India need to do to ensure timely flood forecasting that could help save lives and property.