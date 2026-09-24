India, Nepal And China Need To Coordinate On An Early Warning System, Say Expert And Officials In Nepal
The Himalayas are filled with numerous glaciers and hundreds of glacial lakes, which remain vulnerable to global warming.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Kathmandu: Despite the threat of glacial collapse and flooding across the Himalayas, India, Nepal and China have yet to move forward on a mechanism to ensure the regular coordination needed for accurate weather forecasting and issue of early warnings.
This has now become critical, noted experts and officials, in the aftermath of the recent flash floods on August 26 that hit the China-Nepal border in which 1,451 people were killed and over 5,700 people remain missing.
It has prompted several experts, officials and opinion-makers to call for a joint trilateral mechanism comprising officials from China, Nepal and India to closely monitor glaciers across the Himalayas.
“It was a wake-up call for all of us, now it’s time for a paradigm shift,” said Rajan Bhattarai, Deputy Executive Director, Nepal’s Centre of Hydrology and Water Resources Research (CHWRR).“The Bhotekoshi flash floods have nudged us to do more. It has reminded us of a joint monitoring and forecasting mechanism between China, India and Nepal, for which decisions have to be made at the highest political levels.”
Equally important, he added, “The disaster has reminded us to install plenty of advanced equipment, from the snowy mountains to glacial lakes and river valleys downstream that remain prone to such disastrous flooding.”
UN Volunteers are supporting Nepal’s flash flood response.@UNVolunteers with UN agencies moved into emergency roles. Six more joined within 12 days: five with UNDP supporting data and early recovery, and one with the RCO supporting humanitarian coordination. pic.twitter.com/9X3Ntrp5Xz— UNV Nepal (@UNVNepal) September 24, 2026
The Himalayas are filled with numerous glaciers and hundreds of glacial lakes – including 47 ranked potentially dangerous lakes - which remain vulnerable to global warming.
Of the 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes in the Himalayas, 25 are located in China, 21 in Nepal, and 1 in India, according to an inventory prepared by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental organisation based in Kathmandu. In Nepal, risk reduction measures have been taken only on two lakes.
The Nepal floods have shown that transnational cooperation is no longer optional but a necessity, noted experts and officials. And the question that arises is what China, Nepal and India need to do to ensure timely flood forecasting that could help save lives and property.
The information sharing remains patchy. Although both India and China share emergency weather information with Nepal, challenges still remain when it comes to ensuring accurate real-time data sharing and weather forecasting before a major disaster like the August 26 floods, which originated along the China-Nepal border, said Nepali experts and officials.
“Chinese meteorologists [associated with China Meteorological Administration] proactively shared weather data and information after last month’s flash floods, but after the risk of further flooding declined we haven’t heard from them,” said Dinkar Kayastha, Senior Divisional Hydrologist at CHWRR.“We work together during times of emergency, or crisis, but still don’t have a permanent coordination mechanism as yet to facilitate regular coordination.”In contrast, Nepal and India seem to be coordinating better, although much more still needs to be done in light of increasing extreme weather events, said officials.
Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has long been sharing rainfall- and flood-related data and information with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), or the Central Water Commission (CWC), even the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC). The practice started in the early 1980s, according to Bhattarai. Now he and other experts have stressed the need to further boost cooperation.
The Nepal flash floods are not an isolated incident. A glacial flood took place in the same region near the China-Nepal border just 14 months prior to August.
In 2023, the South Lhonak Lake Outburst in Sikkim in October 2023 led to the death of 55 people, with dozens of people missing. A flash flood triggered by a massive rock and ice avalanche originating from the Ronti peak caused catastrophic flooding in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli area in February 2021.
But what the world witnessed in Nepal last month was even worse, with several survivors likening it to a torrent of tsunami speeding down the Himalayas.
Now experts said, in addition to satellite monitoring and remote sensing, there is a need for weather radars, flood sensors, earthquake sensors and automated rainfall and snow stations in all snowy mountains and river valleys. Deepak Aryal, professor at the Central Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Tribhuvan University, said vulnerabilities remain in the same area.
‼️The Nepal Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall from 24 to 27 September in several parts of the country. Please exercise caution while travelling and follow travel advice @FCDOtravelGovUK on Nepal: https://t.co/lRp505WSH3@NMD_Weather @NDRRMA_Nepal pic.twitter.com/fALRTlsScF— UK in Nepal 🇬🇧🇳🇵 (@UKinNepal) September 24, 2026
“The August 26 event was just too unprecedented. It has shown that our mountains are beginning to crack up,” he said. “Our analysis shows that the same river valley remains vulnerable to more glacial collapse in future.”
“We have no choice but to work together, deeply study all major glacier systems and begin identifying the dangerous areas, so that risk reduction measures can be taken before it’s too late.”