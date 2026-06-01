ETV Bharat / international

India’s Myanmar Outreach: Balancing Regional Security And Strategic Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, June 1, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's push to bring Myanmar's military leadership and ethnic resistance groups onto a common political platform reflects growing concerns that prolonged instability in the neighbouring country could jeopardise New Delhi's connectivity ambitions in Southeast Asia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's remarks following the bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing here on Monday underline India's recognition that the future of critical infrastructure projects such as the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway is increasingly tied to a broader political settlement in Myanmar.

The significance of India's efforts to facilitate dialogue among Myanmar's competing political and ethnic stakeholders extends far beyond diplomacy. As conflict between the military junta and ethnic armed organisations continues to disrupt key transport corridors, New Delhi sees national reconciliation in Myanmar as essential not only for safeguarding multi-billion-dollar connectivity projects but also for ensuring stability along India's sensitive northeastern frontier and preserving strategic access to Southeast Asia.

Addressing a special media briefing following the bilateral summit, Misri said that efforts are on to bring in all the ethnic groups in the eastern neighbour to the same platform and find a way forward within a united Myanmar.

"There isn't yet a final agreement between all stakeholders," the Foreign Secretary said. "And in the context of the points that the Prime Minister was making on the need for, as Myanmar finds its way back towards democracy, the need for an enduring peace in the country, the need for inclusion, the need to have all stakeholders at the table and to examine the points of views of all the interlocutors who have been part of this process over a long period of time."

According to a separate joint statement issued following the meeting, Modi reaffirmed India's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Myanmar.

"Both sides underscored the importance of preventing the misuse of sovereign territory for activities inimical to their security interests," the statement reads.

"The President reiterated Myanmar's assurance that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India's security interests. The Prime Minister affirmed that India, as a steadfast and trusted partner of Myanmar, remained committed to deepening security cooperation between the two countries."

It further stated that Modi conveyed India’s “support for Myanmar-led efforts towards achieving peace, stability, national reconciliation and socio-economic development”. “He also offered continued assistance and cooperation, based on mutual respect and friendly relations between the two countries,” it added.

India is increasingly convinced that the long-term viability of its security interests, connectivity projects and broader Indo-Pacific strategy depends on a political accommodation among Myanmar's military authorities and the country's numerous ethnic resistance organisations.

The objective is not merely diplomatic. It is directly linked to India's strategic, economic and security interests in its eastern neighbourhood. Myanmar occupies a unique position in India's foreign policy because it is the only Southeast Asian country sharing both a land and maritime boundary with India.

It serves as the geographical bridge between India's northeastern region and Southeast Asia. As a result, virtually every major overland connectivity project under India's Act East Policy passes through Myanmar. Without a stable Myanmar, India’s vision of connecting its northeastern states with Southeast Asian markets becomes difficult to realise.

Today, India’s two most important connectivity projects in Myanmar are the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.

The Kaladan project is strategically important because it provides India an alternative route to its northeastern states without depending entirely on the narrow Siliguri Corridor. The project links Kolkata to Myanmar's Sittwe Port by sea, Sittwe to Paletwa through inland waterways along the Kaladan River, and Paletwa to Mizoram through a road network.

The India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is designed to connect Moreh in Manipur, Tamu and Mandalay in Myanmar, and Mae Sot in Thailand. Eventually, it is expected to become part of a larger network extending into Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.