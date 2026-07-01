ETV Bharat / international

India-Malaysia Deepen Defence Ties, Exchange Views On Global Security Developments

New Delhi: India and Malaysia held the 12th Sub Committee Meeting on Military Cooperation on Wednesday where the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral military cooperation ranging from ongoing defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, bilateral exercises, training, staff talks, capacity building, maritime cooperation, and cooperation in emerging domains.

Sharing the details in a press statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad and Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations & Training, Malaysian Armed Forces Maj Gen Amer Mahmud Bin Abdul Rahman.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral military cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the steady progress achieved. They also discussed opportunities for expanding collaboration in the fields of defence industry, defence technology, cyber security and humanitarian assistance & disaster relief.

The statement underlined that both sides acknowledged the successful conduct of regular bilateral activities and agreed to further strengthen cooperation between their Defence Forces through enhanced exchanges, professional interactions, and increased participation in each other's military courses and training institutions.

Appreciating each other's active participation in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely in promoting practical cooperation under the Experts' Working Group on Counter-Terrorism.