India Lodges Strong Protest With Pakistan After Naval Ships Collide In The Arabian Sea
The Indian Navy ship did not sustain any major damage.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: India lodged a protest with Pakistan after a Pakistani naval ship collided with an Indian Navy vessel in the Arabian Sea.
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the Charge d'affaires of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday and a "strong protest" was lodged over the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea."
There was no major damage but the MEA noted that "the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991."
According to the agreement, both countries must notify each other at least 15 days in advance for naval exercises and avoid major maneuvers and exercises in close proximity to each other.
The MEA further said that the Pakistani diplomat "was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents."
The statement noted that the Charge d'affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.