ETV Bharat / international

India Lodges Strong Protest With Pakistan After Naval Ships Collide In The Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy's second indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nipun, is set to be commissioned at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on August 31. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India lodged a protest with Pakistan after a Pakistani naval ship collided with an Indian Navy vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the Charge d'affaires of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday and a "strong protest" was lodged over the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea."

There was no major damage but the MEA noted that "the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991."