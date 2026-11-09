India’s Tie-Up With EU's Flagship Science and Innovation Programme Opens A New Chapter In Cooperation
Horizon Europe is among the world’s largest publicly funded multinational research programmes with a budget of around ₹9.81 lakh crore.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s successful conclusion of negotiations for association with the European Union’s (EU) Horizon Europe programme marks a significant milestone in the country’s expanding strategic partnership with Europe.
For India, the larger opportunity is to use this partnership to accelerate its transition from being a major consumer and adopter of advanced technologies to becoming an important contributor to global scientific research and technological innovation.
The Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement that the association of India with the programme marks a strategic move into a long-term institutional framework of research cooperation between both sides, building on existing R&D projects and cooperation under the India–EU Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation and the India-EU Trade and Technology Council."
This will help facilitate deepen talent mobility with Indian researchers, institutions and industry participating in collaborative research projects, co-development of critical technologies and access European consortia and cutting-edge research infrastructure, the ministry added.
What is Horizon Europe?
Horizon Europe is the European Union’s flagship research and innovation funding programme for the 2021–2027 period. With an indicative budget of 93.5 billion euros, it is among the world’s largest publicly funded multinational research programmes.
The programme supports scientific excellence, industrial competitiveness, technological innovation and collaborative research to address major global challenges.
Negotiations for India’s association to Horizon Europe have concluded! This will open new opportunities for researchers and innovators in the EU and India to work together more closely, develop new technologies and help address shared challenges. ➡️ https://t.co/kdD4LiHiJx https://t.co/q2DMz1K2Oj— Horizon Europe 🇪🇺 (@HorizonEU) November 6, 2026
It brings together universities, public research organisations, private companies, startups, laboratories and scientific institutions from EU member states and associated countries.
Its broad objectives include advancing scientific knowledge, developing new technologies, strengthening industrial capabilities, addressing climate change, improving public health and promoting sustainable economic growth.
The programme is structured around three main pillars spread across frontier research, scientific talent, collaborative research and innovation addressing societal challenges and promotes breakthrough innovation, commercialisation and the growth of innovative businesses.
India’s proposed association is specifically with Pillar II or Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness, which funds collaborative research and innovation addressing societal challenges and strengthening industrial and technological capabilities.
This pillar concentrates on collaborative research and broadly corresponds with India’s national development priorities and includes health space; climate, energy and mobility and agriculture and environment.
This distinction is important because it does not automatically provide Indian institutions unrestricted access to all three pillars.
Direct access to international research funding
One of the most significant benefits of the association will be the opportunity for eligible Indian institutions and organisations to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe for collaborative research projects.
Until now, Indian researchers and institutions could participate in many Horizon Europe projects as international partners. However, their participation generally required funding from Indian government agencies, institutional resources or other sources, rather than direct financing through the programme.
The new association will change this general funding arrangement for the programme areas covered by the agreement.
India and the EU have successfully completed negotiations for India’s association with Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation programme. This marks a significant milestone in the India-EU strategic partnership, towards building a long-term framework of research cooperation, along the vision laid out by the leaders during the historic India-EU Summit in January 2026. 🔗 https://t.co/RWW4YAK0DD @IndiaDST @IndEmbassyBru @EU_in_India— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 7, 2026
Once the agreement is signed and the necessary procedures are completed, eligible Indian organisations will be able to apply for funding under relevant calls and participate on terms comparable to those applicable to EU organisations in the covered areas.
Strengthening India’s technological self-reliance and strategic autonomy
The association has particular strategic significance in the context of India’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported technologies and develop indigenous capabilities in critical and emerging sectors.
Horizon Europe could help address these requirements by providing Indian researchers and companies with opportunities to work alongside European scientific institutions and industrial partners.
India can use European expertise, research infrastructure and scientific networks to develop its own intellectual property, strengthen domestic manufacturing and improve its technological capabilities.
The thematic scope of Pillar II offers India opportunities to pursue collaborative research in sectors that have direct implications for its economic development, industrial competitiveness and national priorities.
India has considerable strengths in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine production, generic medicines and medical research. European cooperation could help expand these capabilities through joint research in biotechnology, advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, medical devices and drug discovery.
Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors and digital technologies is likely to be one of the most strategically important areas of collaboration. Joint research could cover AI, machine learning, quantum computing, cybersecurity, high-performance computing, semiconductor technologies and next-generation telecommunications.
Collaboration in advanced manufacturing, robotics, automation, industrial materials, aerospace engineering and satellite technologies could strengthen India’s industrial and scientific capabilities.
India’s expanding space sector, led by ISRO and supported by a growing private space industry, could benefit from cooperation with European research organisations.
Potential areas include satellite-based earth observation, climate monitoring, navigation, space sustainability and advanced aerospace materials.
Similarly, India could benefit from research on climate science, water conservation and food security.
A boost to Indian universities and research institutions
An important consequence of the association could be a qualitative improvement in India’s higher education and research ecosystem.
India has developed several internationally recognised institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute of Science, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research laboratories, Indian Council of Medical Research and other national research establishments.
However, the country’s research capabilities remain unevenly distributed. Many universities and smaller research institutions lack the financial resources, specialised equipment and international connections necessary to undertake large-scale scientific projects. Horizon Europe could help narrow this gap.
The association could also strengthen the movement of scientific talent between India and Europe. India has a substantial pool of scientists, engineers, technology professionals and research scholars. However, a considerable number of highly qualified Indian researchers pursue careers in universities, laboratories and technology companies abroad because of better research infrastructure, funding and professional opportunities.
Horizon Europe could create new channels for Indian scientists to collaborate with European research teams while maintaining strong institutional connections with India.
Collaboration under Horizon Europe could facilitate greater interaction between Indian and European scientists, technology developers and research institutions in developing interoperable technologies and technical standards.
Strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership
The association has considerable diplomatic and geopolitical significance because it adds a major scientific and technological dimension to the expanding India-EU Strategic Partnership.
India and the EU have steadily broadened their relationship beyond conventional trade and economic engagement to encompass technology, defence, maritime security, connectivity, climate change and global governance.
European Council president António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission, president Ursula von der Leyen were in India in January and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, kickstarting a constant exchange of visits between India and the EU this year.
The conclusion of negotiations for Horizon Europe association is another important step in this process.
The association with Horizon Europe is not the beginning of India-EU scientific cooperation. Rather, it represents an important expansion of an institutional relationship that has developed over more than two decades.
The new association will add a broader funding and research framework to these existing arrangements.
Gulshan Sachdev, Professor at the Centre for European Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, explained to ETV Bharat that Pillar II is where countries from outside Europe participate. He explained that that though Indian researchers and research institutions have been participating under Horizon One, they were not eligible for getting direct funding from the EU.
“But now with this, two things would happen,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “One is that they can get direct funding from EU. And secondly, they can actually even lead projects. Till now, projects were basically led by European research institutes and universities. You could be just one of the partners with them.”
However, now, Sachdev explained, Indian research scholars and research institutions can ask partners from EU and then ask for direct funding from the EU.
“And the second thing is that, you can also get direct funding from the EU sources,” he said. He explained that from early 2027, India will officially will become an associate member or associate partner of this programme.
“So, for India, the real thing would be the next seven-year cycle, which will be from 2028 to 2034,” Sachdev said. “And that cycle, I think, will have much bigger funding because they are planning to have something around 175-billion-euro funding.”