ETV Bharat / international

India’s Tie-Up With EU's Flagship Science and Innovation Programme Opens A New Chapter In Cooperation

European Union flags flap in the wind outside EU headquarters in Brussels on November 4. ( AP )

New Delhi: India’s successful conclusion of negotiations for association with the European Union’s (EU) Horizon Europe programme marks a significant milestone in the country’s expanding strategic partnership with Europe.

For India, the larger opportunity is to use this partnership to accelerate its transition from being a major consumer and adopter of advanced technologies to becoming an important contributor to global scientific research and technological innovation.

The Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement that the association of India with the programme marks a strategic move into a long-term institutional framework of research cooperation between both sides, building on existing R&D projects and cooperation under the India–EU Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation and the India-EU Trade and Technology Council."

This will help facilitate deepen talent mobility with Indian researchers, institutions and industry participating in collaborative research projects, co-development of critical technologies and access European consortia and cutting-edge research infrastructure, the ministry added.

What is Horizon Europe?

Horizon Europe is the European Union’s flagship research and innovation funding programme for the 2021–2027 period. With an indicative budget of 93.5 billion euros, it is among the world’s largest publicly funded multinational research programmes.

The programme supports scientific excellence, industrial competitiveness, technological innovation and collaborative research to address major global challenges.

It brings together universities, public research organisations, private companies, startups, laboratories and scientific institutions from EU member states and associated countries.

Its broad objectives include advancing scientific knowledge, developing new technologies, strengthening industrial capabilities, addressing climate change, improving public health and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The programme is structured around three main pillars spread across frontier research, scientific talent, collaborative research and innovation addressing societal challenges and promotes breakthrough innovation, commercialisation and the growth of innovative businesses.

India’s proposed association is specifically with Pillar II or Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness, which funds collaborative research and innovation addressing societal challenges and strengthening industrial and technological capabilities.

This pillar concentrates on collaborative research and broadly corresponds with India’s national development priorities and includes health space; climate, energy and mobility and agriculture and environment.

This distinction is important because it does not automatically provide Indian institutions unrestricted access to all three pillars.

Direct access to international research funding

One of the most significant benefits of the association will be the opportunity for eligible Indian institutions and organisations to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe for collaborative research projects.

Until now, Indian researchers and institutions could participate in many Horizon Europe projects as international partners. However, their participation generally required funding from Indian government agencies, institutional resources or other sources, rather than direct financing through the programme.

The new association will change this general funding arrangement for the programme areas covered by the agreement.

Once the agreement is signed and the necessary procedures are completed, eligible Indian organisations will be able to apply for funding under relevant calls and participate on terms comparable to those applicable to EU organisations in the covered areas.

Strengthening India’s technological self-reliance and strategic autonomy

The association has particular strategic significance in the context of India’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported technologies and develop indigenous capabilities in critical and emerging sectors.

Horizon Europe could help address these requirements by providing Indian researchers and companies with opportunities to work alongside European scientific institutions and industrial partners.

India can use European expertise, research infrastructure and scientific networks to develop its own intellectual property, strengthen domestic manufacturing and improve its technological capabilities.

The thematic scope of Pillar II offers India opportunities to pursue collaborative research in sectors that have direct implications for its economic development, industrial competitiveness and national priorities.

India has considerable strengths in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine production, generic medicines and medical research. European cooperation could help expand these capabilities through joint research in biotechnology, advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, medical devices and drug discovery.