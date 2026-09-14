Recallibration Or Hedging: India Keeps Options Open Amid Uncertain Geopolitical Climate
India balances between a transactional US and an increasingly assertive China.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: A moment showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping captured a key moment at the BRICS summit.
Yet beyond the symbolism of unity lay hard-nosed strategic calculations as BRICS countries navigated national interests and intra-rivalries.
For India, the summit was an opportunity to deepen its engagements with members and potentially readjust its position in an increasingly complex geopolitical scenario between a transactional US and an increasingly assertive China.
At the BRICS summit, Modi mingled with leaders, whom the West views with deep suspicion, from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Yet, India's balancing act was on view beyond the light moments.
India joined the BRICS countries in criticising unilateral tariffs, agreed to leave out Ukraine and expressed deep concern over Gaza in the joint declaration.
But the US and Israel were not mentioned, and Modi, in an outreach to the West, also noted that the group is "not against anyone".
India has always maintained ties with competing powers and followed a policy of strategic autonomy. Yet over the past few months critics have argued that India's foreign policy has moved closer to the US and Israel.
President Donald Trump was asked who’s a great leader? The answer: Prime Minister Modi! 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇳 https://t.co/uj0b3QVbm4— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 19, 2026
India expressed concern over the intensification of the Iran conflict and called for de-escalation, but has refrained from calling out any one side.
Biswajit Dhar, honorary fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies, felt that India asserted its autonomous position forcefully at the two-day summit.
"India asserted its independent foreign policy at BRICS. India has always played a major role in the developing world, but that role was increasingly getting smaller," he said.
"But I think we have recovered lost ground quite a bit. But this momentum that we have got can't be lost, and we have to continue to play this balancing role irrespective of what Washington says."
While questions remain over whether India is recalibrating or just hedging, India rolled out the red carpet for the Iranian President, who not only held bilateral talks with Modi but also met with President Droupadi Murmu, who thanked him for his country's support during India's BRICS presidency.
India, through the BRICS summit, also provided space for Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose ties had worsened since last year, to sit down for talks on the sidelines of the summit.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pezeshkian met for the first time since the intensification of the Iran war and after the UAE suspended trade and financial dealings with Iran in August.
They "stressed the importance of supporting efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional stability," said the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The two countries want to "turn the page", Pezeshkian said on Sunday, a day after he met the UAE Crown Prince in New Delhi.
This has led to speculation that India facilitated talks between the UAE and Iran.
Dhar noted that India is "at least providing the space for countries to resolve their bilateral differences."
Similarly, speculation has been rife that India is proactively playing some mediatory role in the Ukraine war.
Modi and Putin have met twice in two weeks and held talks during which Modi urged Putin to end the war.
Separately, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled to Ukraine, where he offered "any help in any manner" to support peace efforts.
#BRICS is a #SUPERPOWER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kRj8YwDCAq— Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) September 13, 2026
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked India for its willingness to help end the conflict.
Perhaps no calibration or hedging is as important as the one unfolding with China.
A China-India rapprochement continued on the sidelines of the summit as Modi held talks with Xi, who said he cherished ties with India.
A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said the "two leaders agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges."
But the Indian Prime Minister, a day after the Xi meeting, also warned against the weaponisation of critical minerals in a statement seen to be aimed at China, which controls over 80 per cent of global critical mineral refining and processing.
India would likely differ with China on Xi's five-point agenda for the BRICS grouping, which includes creating an open-source artificial intelligence community at a time when Beijing and Washington are locked in a battle for AI dominance.
The cautious thaw with China, outreach to Iran and the engagement with Russia all point to a clear direction in these individual ties.
Still, a key challenge for India could be that its policy of strategic autonomy could come under increasing pressure in a deeply polarised world and amid US transactionalism.
India's ties with the US remain its most important, and the two countries are negotiating a trade agreement, which is yet to be signed, while deepening energy and defence ties.
US President Donald Trump has shown he is not above punishing allies and partners if they don't fall in line and choose sides. He is waging a tariff war with Canada and has been putting pressure on South Korea to offer military help in the Iran conflict.
So far, India has managed to avoid any such action, but the continuing uncertainty of US policy is pushing India to hedge or calibrate by diversifying ties with a range of countries.
Much also depends on US President Donald Trump's party's performance in the November midterms, which could strengthen or weaken him, depending on how he performs and whether he retains control over Congress, and the impact of either scenario on his foreign policy.
"You don't have lots of options. India wants to secure its interests; it has to diversify. Everybody is hedging and looking for a good option, not just India; other countries are also facing uncertainties, especially because of US policy," said Amit Ranjan.
"You have to take your own measures to secure interest; that is what India is doing."
Also Read