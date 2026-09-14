ETV Bharat / international

Recallibration Or Hedging: India Keeps Options Open Amid Uncertain Geopolitical Climate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A moment showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping captured a key moment at the BRICS summit.

Yet beyond the symbolism of unity lay hard-nosed strategic calculations as BRICS countries navigated national interests and intra-rivalries.

For India, the summit was an opportunity to deepen its engagements with members and potentially readjust its position in an increasingly complex geopolitical scenario between a transactional US and an increasingly assertive China.

At the BRICS summit, Modi mingled with leaders, whom the West views with deep suspicion, from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Yet, India's balancing act was on view beyond the light moments.

India joined the BRICS countries in criticising unilateral tariffs, agreed to leave out Ukraine and expressed deep concern over Gaza in the joint declaration.

But the US and Israel were not mentioned, and Modi, in an outreach to the West, also noted that the group is "not against anyone".

India has always maintained ties with competing powers and followed a policy of strategic autonomy. Yet over the past few months critics have argued that India's foreign policy has moved closer to the US and Israel.

India expressed concern over the intensification of the Iran conflict and called for de-escalation, but has refrained from calling out any one side.

Biswajit Dhar, honorary fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies, felt that India asserted its autonomous position forcefully at the two-day summit.

"India asserted its independent foreign policy at BRICS. India has always played a major role in the developing world, but that role was increasingly getting smaller," he said.

"But I think we have recovered lost ground quite a bit. But this momentum that we have got can't be lost, and we have to continue to play this balancing role irrespective of what Washington says."

While questions remain over whether India is recalibrating or just hedging, India rolled out the red carpet for the Iranian President, who not only held bilateral talks with Modi but also met with President Droupadi Murmu, who thanked him for his country's support during India's BRICS presidency.

India, through the BRICS summit, also provided space for Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose ties had worsened since last year, to sit down for talks on the sidelines of the summit.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pezeshkian met for the first time since the intensification of the Iran war and after the UAE suspended trade and financial dealings with Iran in August.

They "stressed the importance of supporting efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional stability," said the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The two countries want to "turn the page", Pezeshkian said on Sunday, a day after he met the UAE Crown Prince in New Delhi.