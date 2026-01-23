ETV Bharat / international

India Joins WEF Initiative To Reskill 850 Mn People Globally

This photograph shows a sign displayed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2026. ( AFP )

Davos: The World Economic Forum on Friday announced a major global initiative to invest in skill development that will reach more than 850 million people. It also announced the launch of new skills and education accelerators in India and Jordan, strengthening a global network of 45 national accelerators that have collectively supported 14.8 million people.

These accelerators bring together government, business and civil society to translate global insights into country-specific actions on employment, skills development and inclusive economic growth. The India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling, while the Jordan Accelerator will work to leverage emerging technology to improve education quality.

The WEF said its Reskilling Revolution initiative is on track to reach more than 850 million people worldwide, nearing its target of equipping 1 billion people with better access to skills, education and economic opportunities.

As artificial intelligence, geoeconomic shifts and the energy transition rapidly reshape global labour markets, preparing workers for the economy of tomorrow is an urgent global priority.

The new commitments span corporate pledges, university-employer partnerships and national skills accelerators focused on redesigning how people enter the workforce, transition between jobs and remain employable in an economy increasingly shaped by AI, the WEF said.

Among the Reskilling Revolution commitments, more than 25 technology companies have pledged to support 120 million workers with AI access, skills training and job pathways.