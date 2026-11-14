ETV Bharat / international

India Joins 50 UN Member States Endorsing Call To Action On Humanitarian, Health Access Into Gaza

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel joined UN ambassadors at a media stakeout led by Jordan, Qatar and the UK alongside 50 member states, endorsing the Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health in Gaza at the UN headquarters. ( X@IndiaUNNewYork )

United Nations: India joined 50 other UN member states endorsing a call to action on health and humanitarian access into Gaza as the winter months set in with New Delhi emphasising the need for renewed efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, on Thursday joined UN ambassadors here at a media stakeout led by Jordan, Qatar and the UK alongside 50 member states, endorsing the Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health in Gaza.

“As winter sets in, India reiterates the importance of safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian assistance to suffering civilians, especially women and children, in Gaza,” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a post on X on Friday.

"We emphasise the importance of protecting civilians, ensuring respect for international humanitarian law, and the need for renewed efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region,” the mission added.

UK Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh had delivered a joint statement on behalf of the countries, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Greece among others.

In the joint statement, the countries said that following the elections in Israel, they reiterate their call to the incoming government of Israel to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.