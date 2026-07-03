ETV Bharat / international

India-Japan Ties Should Not Target Third Party: China

Beijing: China said on Friday that bilateral cooperation between countries should not target any third party or undermine the interests of another nation, a day after India and Japan unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to Delhi.

"Cooperation between countries should be conducive to enhancing the understanding and trust among regional countries and safeguarding peace and stability in the region," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here.

He was replying to a question on cooperation between India and Japan on critical minerals to boost resilience in the supply chains after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese premier.

"Such cooperation should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party, still less be used as an excuse to patch up exclusive small groupings and stoke division and confrontation," Guo said.

"It is the common responsibility of all countries to keep the global industrial and supply chains safe and stable. All parties should champion openness and cooperation and play a constructive role in the process," he added.

After summit talks between Modi and Takaichi, India and Japan on Thursday unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives, including an economic partnership framework, a defence pact to co-develop military hardware and steps to enhance energy ties to tackle oil shocks.