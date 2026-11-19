India Moves Forward To Allow Japanese Forces To Use Its Firing Ranges Amid Deepening Defence Ties
The decision to boost the defence collaboration comes as Japan increases military spending and lifts restrictions on arms exports.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: India's decision to allow Japanese Self Defence Forces to use its military firing ranges for live fire training, including surface-to ship missiles, marks a new chapter in defence ties as the two countries move to deeper defence engagement.
The development also underlines a larger geopolitical shift. It underlines how middle powers and emerging economies are diversifying security partnerships at a time when US President Donald Trump is seeking to redefine ties with Asia and beyond. At the first trilateral meeting on Thursday with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, where Trump called both leaders his friends as they agreed on a range of issues.
It is in this backdrop that India and Japan are moving to deepen defence and security ties amid a convergence of interests, including in diversifying ties with a range of countries.
The decision on the use of firing ranges was an outcome of the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday. The Indian side was led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while the Japanese side was led by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
A joint statement said that the two countries welcomed the signing of Letter of Intent on the use firing ranges in India. The statement noted that Japan's Self-Defence Forces "would, for the first time, conduct live-fire training etc., including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India." They agreed to accelerate coordination between the defence authorities of the two countries "toward its early realisation."
This decision to move forward on allowing Japan access to Indian firing sites is seen as a major step in defence ties as it moves the relationship beyond joint military exercises to greater cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and access to each others' training infrastructure. Japan has had such cooperation with the US, which is an ally.
The two sides have to coordinate further to operationalise the Letter of Intent.
"We agreed that next year, the Self-Defense Forces will use an Indian firing range for the first time. This is also a major step strategically," said Koizumi on X.
The decision to boost defence collaboration comes as Japan, under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has moved beyond a post war pacifist stance by increasing military spending, lifting restriction on arms exports and deepening partnership beyond the United States. This has created opportunities for greater defence collaboration between India and Japan, which share common concerns about security in the Indo-Pacific.
The two sides also agreed "to accelerate cooperation in the areas of niche, under water and missile technologies", said Singh.
Both nations are also fast-tracking agreements on the Unified Complex Radio Antenna stealth naval mast project, which is being developed by the two countries for the Indian Navy.
"We affirmed the need for early conclusion of a Maritime Ship Repair Arrangement (MSRA) for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities and decided to enhance cooperation in mine-countermeasure capabilities," added Singh.
For Japan, India is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific, while for India there are opportunities for co-production with Japan.
Japan-India ties were once dominated by the economic relationship, Japanese aid to India and help in infrastructure projects like the Delhi Metro. Defence and strategic cooperation have now emerged as important aspects of the relationship.
They are also deepening ties amid areas of convergence in their strategic vision from support for a free and open Indo Pacific to a strong belief in multilateralism and a rules-based international order.
The two countries also share concerns about growing Chinese assertiveness. While India and China have overlapping territorial claims along several sections of their undemarcated border, Japan and China have disputes over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea among other areas of divergence.
A joint statement after the talks noted that the ministers exchanged views on regional issues, including the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Seas and the issue of abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea apart from nuclear and missile issues. The ministerial meetings underline the growing nature of the India-Japan defence relationship.
Underlining the importance of the Japan-India relationship, Jaishankar said, "This 2+2 meeting takes place at a time when the global order is being subjected to multiple shocks. There are two major ongoing conflicts whose impact have been felt even in distant regions."
He noted that "there are very strong concerns about energy, trade, food and health security."
" As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable."
The trilateral meeting China, Russia and the US and the changing relationship between the big powers has created additional motive for middle power and emerging economies to diversify ties beyond the US. The two countries, which have a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, are part of the Quad along with the US and Australia. But there are now reasons for greater collaboration between the two countries.
Analysts noted that closer defence relationship between India and Japan remained significant.
"The symbolism is that a US ally chose India for its most sensitive live-fire training. The substance is that India is becoming, alongside Australia, a co-provider of nurturing Japan's standoff deterrent and strategic depth. This is a role that only a trusted partnership can enable," said C. Uday Bhaskar, a leading expert on security and strategic affairs.
He noted that the missile testing arrangement would add significant content to the India-Japan bilateral and the defence cooperation framework.
"Neither country is seeking an alliance - but a trusted partnership, to enhance each other's trans-border military (TBM) capability ; and yes, allow them to assuage the shared concern about China's aggressive military orientation," he added.