ETV Bharat / international

India Moves Forward To Allow Japanese Forces To Use Its Firing Ranges Amid Deepening Defence Ties

From left to right, S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and Shinjiro Koizumi, Minister of Defense of Japan, pose for photo, prior to their meeting at Iikura Guest House on Thursday. ( AP )

New Delhi: India's decision to allow Japanese Self Defence Forces to use its military firing ranges for live fire training, including surface-to ship missiles, marks a new chapter in defence ties as the two countries move to deeper defence engagement.

The development also underlines a larger geopolitical shift. It underlines how middle powers and emerging economies are diversifying security partnerships at a time when US President Donald Trump is seeking to redefine ties with Asia and beyond. At the first trilateral meeting on Thursday with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, where Trump called both leaders his friends as they agreed on a range of issues.

It is in this backdrop that India and Japan are moving to deepen defence and security ties amid a convergence of interests, including in diversifying ties with a range of countries.

The decision on the use of firing ranges was an outcome of the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday. The Indian side was led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while the Japanese side was led by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

A joint statement said that the two countries welcomed the signing of Letter of Intent on the use firing ranges in India. The statement noted that Japan's Self-Defence Forces "would, for the first time, conduct live-fire training etc., including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India." They agreed to accelerate coordination between the defence authorities of the two countries "toward its early realisation."

This decision to move forward on allowing Japan access to Indian firing sites is seen as a major step in defence ties as it moves the relationship beyond joint military exercises to greater cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and access to each others' training infrastructure. Japan has had such cooperation with the US, which is an ally.

The two sides have to coordinate further to operationalise the Letter of Intent.

"We agreed that next year, the Self-Defense Forces will use an Indian firing range for the first time. This is also a major step strategically," said Koizumi on X.

The decision to boost defence collaboration comes as Japan, under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has moved beyond a post war pacifist stance by increasing military spending, lifting restriction on arms exports and deepening partnership beyond the United States. This has created opportunities for greater defence collaboration between India and Japan, which share common concerns about security in the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides also agreed "to accelerate cooperation in the areas of niche, under water and missile technologies", said Singh.

Both nations are also fast-tracking agreements on the Unified Complex Radio Antenna stealth naval mast project, which is being developed by the two countries for the Indian Navy.

"We affirmed the need for early conclusion of a Maritime Ship Repair Arrangement (MSRA) for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities and decided to enhance cooperation in mine-countermeasure capabilities," added Singh.

For Japan, India is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific, while for India there are opportunities for co-production with Japan.