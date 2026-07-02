ETV Bharat / international

India-Japan Defence Co-Development Marks Strategic Shift In Indo-Pacific Security

New Delhi: The decision by India and Japan to launch their first-ever defence co-development project marks far more than the beginning of a new military technology programme.

Coming at a time of intensifying strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific and growing concerns over China's military assertiveness, the agreement signals the emergence of a deeper strategic compact between two of Asia's leading democracies.

"Today, we have signed an agreement on the first co-development project between India and Japan in the defence sector," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi following the India-Japan annual bilateral summit held here on Thursday.

"This project for a naval radio antenna will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defence technologies that will strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order," PM Modi.

On her part, Takaichi said that Japan and India must leverage their respective strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together.

"In the midst of international affairs in disarray, the establishment of such an inter-complementary cooperative relationship has become ever more important," she stated.

She said that India and Japan share the vision on the profile of an international order that should be established under the current international situation.

"I recently announced the updated FOIP (Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy of Japan), which focuses on self-reliance and resilience to realise FOIP," Takaichi added.

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi positions the ocean as a shared space that supports regional stability and growth and is promoting the MAHASAGAR, the Great Ocean Initiative, for countries across the Indian Ocean to defend their sovereignty and the sea through their own efforts, which is perfectly aligned with FOIP."

Addressing a special media briefing following the bilateral summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India welcomes the evolution of Japanese postures in so far as defence exports are concerned.

"There has been a considerable and from our perspective, positive evolution on this issue," Misri said. "And today there was a discussion between the two leaders on defence-related issues as well. And there was agreement that we could look at cooperation in multiple areas."

The Foreign Secretary said that Modi has suggested that this cooperation could span the entire spectrum from designing to production and manufacturing.

"In so far as specific platforms are concerned, you would have noticed the leaders marking the progress on the major project that is underway right now between the two countries, which is the UNICORN project," he said.

According to a joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, Modi welcomed Japan’s review of the three principles on the transfer of defence equipment and technology and hoped that it will further deepen defence partnership between the two countries.

"The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction that an agreement has been reached in principle on the remaining technical details regarding the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) project," the statement reads.

"They expressed their expectation for an early conclusion of the project and concurred on exploring ways to materialise other projects in the field of defence equipment and technology."

The UNICORN was developed to meet the increasing demands for secure and reliable communications on modern naval ships. As maritime operations have become more complex, with the need for better coordination among ships, aircraft, and ground forces, the UNICORN was designed to ensure seamless communication under various conditions, including during electronic warfare.

The system is currently being installed on the Mogami-class frigates of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). In addition, there is a possibility that these will be considered for integration into Japan’s Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel programme.

For decades, defence ties between India and Japan were limited by Japan's post-War pacifist restrictions and constitutional constraints on defence exports. The UNICORN project changes that equation.