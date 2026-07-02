India-Japan Defence Co-Development Marks Strategic Shift In Indo-Pacific Security
India-Japan defence co-development reflects converging security interests, Japan’s evolving defence posture, and efforts to preserve a rules-based Indo-Pacific order.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The decision by India and Japan to launch their first-ever defence co-development project marks far more than the beginning of a new military technology programme.
Coming at a time of intensifying strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific and growing concerns over China's military assertiveness, the agreement signals the emergence of a deeper strategic compact between two of Asia's leading democracies.
"Today, we have signed an agreement on the first co-development project between India and Japan in the defence sector," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi following the India-Japan annual bilateral summit held here on Thursday.
"This project for a naval radio antenna will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defence technologies that will strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order," PM Modi.
On her part, Takaichi said that Japan and India must leverage their respective strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together.
"In the midst of international affairs in disarray, the establishment of such an inter-complementary cooperative relationship has become ever more important," she stated.
She said that India and Japan share the vision on the profile of an international order that should be established under the current international situation.
"I recently announced the updated FOIP (Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy of Japan), which focuses on self-reliance and resilience to realise FOIP," Takaichi added.
"On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi positions the ocean as a shared space that supports regional stability and growth and is promoting the MAHASAGAR, the Great Ocean Initiative, for countries across the Indian Ocean to defend their sovereignty and the sea through their own efforts, which is perfectly aligned with FOIP."
Addressing a special media briefing following the bilateral summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India welcomes the evolution of Japanese postures in so far as defence exports are concerned.
"There has been a considerable and from our perspective, positive evolution on this issue," Misri said. "And today there was a discussion between the two leaders on defence-related issues as well. And there was agreement that we could look at cooperation in multiple areas."
The Foreign Secretary said that Modi has suggested that this cooperation could span the entire spectrum from designing to production and manufacturing.
"In so far as specific platforms are concerned, you would have noticed the leaders marking the progress on the major project that is underway right now between the two countries, which is the UNICORN project," he said.
According to a joint statement issued following the bilateral summit, Modi welcomed Japan’s review of the three principles on the transfer of defence equipment and technology and hoped that it will further deepen defence partnership between the two countries.
"The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction that an agreement has been reached in principle on the remaining technical details regarding the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) project," the statement reads.
"They expressed their expectation for an early conclusion of the project and concurred on exploring ways to materialise other projects in the field of defence equipment and technology."
The UNICORN was developed to meet the increasing demands for secure and reliable communications on modern naval ships. As maritime operations have become more complex, with the need for better coordination among ships, aircraft, and ground forces, the UNICORN was designed to ensure seamless communication under various conditions, including during electronic warfare.
The system is currently being installed on the Mogami-class frigates of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). In addition, there is a possibility that these will be considered for integration into Japan’s Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel programme.
For decades, defence ties between India and Japan were limited by Japan's post-War pacifist restrictions and constitutional constraints on defence exports. The UNICORN project changes that equation.
Unlike a conventional arms purchase, co-development involves joint research and development, sharing of intellectual property and sensitive technologies, collaborative manufacturing, long-term maintenance and upgrades, and the possibility of future exports to third countries.
This elevates India-Japan defence cooperation to the level already enjoyed by India with partners such as Russia and increasingly with France and the US.
The project also aligns perfectly with India’s emphasis on co-development and co-production under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. The UNICORN mast was originally intended to be jointly developed by Indian industry and Japanese partners for integration on Indian naval vessels.
The most important geopolitical driver behind India-Japan defence technology cooperation is the rise of China as a major military power. Both India and Japan face direct security challenges from Beijing.
India confronts Chinese military pressure along the disputed Himalayan border and in the Indian Ocean Region. Japan faces Chinese naval and air activities around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and growing pressure around Taiwan. Both countries are concerned about China's rapidly expanding naval capabilities and anti-access/area denial systems.
As a result, New Delhi and Tokyo increasingly view each other as natural strategic partners in maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Defence technology collaboration therefore serves a larger strategic purpose: creating indigenous and resilient military capabilities among like-minded democracies rather than depending excessively on external suppliers.
The first project itself is maritime in nature, which is significant.
The UNICORN antenna system improves communications integration and reduces radar signatures of warships, thereby enhancing stealth characteristics and survivability. Such technologies are particularly valuable in contested maritime environments such as the South China Sea, the East China Sea, the Western Pacific, and the Indian Ocean Region.
India and Japan are among the strongest supporters of a free and open Indo-Pacific vision that emphasises freedom of navigation, respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes. By jointly developing naval technologies, both countries are contributing to the creation of a stronger regional maritime security architecture capable of deterring coercive behaviour and preserving sea-lane security.
According to Misri, during the bilateral summit, there was reference to cooperation across land, air, naval systems, unmanned vehicles, and systems of various kinds.
"There was a recognition of the increasing tempo of exercises that are being conducted by the forces of the two countries," he said. "We have, of course, conducted naval exercises for a long period of time, but increasingly now, and in some cases for the first time ever, there are land exercises and army exercises and air force exercises as well that are being conducted. And Prime Minister Takaichi made specific mention of the need to bolster institutional cooperation in this area."
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, the fact that the two countries have decided to and shown the willingness and the courage to scale up their defence cooperation is a reflection of the increasing trust in the strategic sector.
"That also tells something about the emerging geopolitical scenario in the region in the context of both China and the US," Yhome told ETV Bharat. "For both India and Japan, there is also an increasing sense of lack of reliability on the US."
He referred to US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to China, following which he spoke about a G2 bloc.
"Then the other is of course the changing power equations in the Indo-Pacific region," Yhome said. "Both India and Japan are of the view that the two countries will need to cooperate and provide a stabilising force in the maritime domain of the Indo-Pacific."
"If you look at the trajectory since former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's time, you can see that this desire to forge a deeper, more meaningful defence cooperation between the two countries is beginning to see some traction today," he added.
Put together, the India-Japan naval antenna project is far more than a single defence contract. It represents India's emergence as a trusted defence technology partner for Japan, Japan's transformation from a reluctant arms exporter into an active defence-industrial player, a shared response to the changing Asian balance of power, and the beginning of a broader India-Japan defence innovation partnership.
In strategic terms, the agreement reflects the evolution of the India-Japan relationship from economic cooperation to comprehensive security collaboration. It also demonstrates how middle powers in the Indo-Pacific are increasingly pooling technological capabilities to preserve regional stability, maritime security and a rules-based order in an era of intensifying great-power competition.
Read More