Modi-Meloni Meet: India, Italy Announce Joint Initiative For Co-Op In Combating Terror Financing
Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:06 AM IST
New Delhi: India and Italy on Sunday announced a joint initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, reaffirming the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, defence and security.
Prime Minister Meloni expressed solidarity with India on the recent terror incident in Delhi and reiterated Italy's strong commitment to work together to combat the scourge of terrorism. Subsequentlyl, both leaders adopted the 'India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism', which aims to deepen bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism and collaboration in global and multilateral platforms including the Financial Action task Force (FATF) and the Global Counter terrorism Forum (GCTF), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," PM Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.
"India and Italy are announcing a Joint Initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism. This is a necessary and timely effort, which will strengthen humanity’s fight against terrorism and its support networks," he added.
Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations. @GiorgiaMeloni pic.twitter.com/rX4NUYpl3x— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025
The two leaders also reviewed and positively assessed the developments in the bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade and investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, and people-to-people ties. Both of them expressed satisfaction at the progress of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies and peoples, MEA said.
The two leaders welcomed the two Business Fora held in New Delhi and Brescia this year with robust participation of the respective industries. They noted the ongoing efforts to increase business, technology, innovation and investment partnerships aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of both economies and building resilient supply chains.
PM Modi and PM Meloni also appreciated the recent visit of an Italian Space delegation to India, which is likely to augment collaboration in this domain, both at the government as well as the private sector levels.
As talks proceeded, Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.
The two leaders looked forward to continuing their dialogue and working together in multilateral and global platforms for upholding their shared values of democracy, the rule of law and sustainable development.
India-Italy trade is estimated at about USD 15 billion in 2023-2024, while Foreign Direct Investments from Italy into India are estimated at about USD 4 billion since 2000.
