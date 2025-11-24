ETV Bharat / international

Modi-Meloni Meet: India, Italy Announce Joint Initiative For Co-Op In Combating Terror Financing

In this image posted on Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Italy on Sunday announced a joint initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, reaffirming the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, defence and security.

India, Italy Announce Joint Initiative For Co-Op In Combating Financing Of Terrorism As PM Modi Meets Meloni (ANI/DD)

Prime Minister Meloni expressed solidarity with India on the recent terror incident in Delhi and reiterated Italy's strong commitment to work together to combat the scourge of terrorism. Subsequentlyl, both leaders adopted the 'India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism', which aims to deepen bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism and collaboration in global and multilateral platforms including the Financial Action task Force (FATF) and the Global Counter terrorism Forum (GCTF), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," PM Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

"India and Italy are announcing a Joint Initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism. This is a necessary and timely effort, which will strengthen humanity’s fight against terrorism and its support networks," he added.