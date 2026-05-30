ETV Bharat / international

India Is 'Powerful' And 'Modernising' Its Military, Says Hegseth

Singapore: India is "powerful" and "modernising" its military with heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain "high-end military operations", US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Saturday.

Hegseth made these remarks while talking to the delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday in Singapore. “India is powerful and modernising its military,” he said and also highlighted that it is maintaining a balance of power, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, he noted that India was also "building a heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations."

“We've also committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities,” said Hegseth, adding that America was undergoing a national manufacturing and globalisation of its defence. He also assessed defence-related relations with Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Australia.