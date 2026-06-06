ETV Bharat / international

India Is A Significant Player In Asia Pacific Air Traffic Growth: IATA

Rio de Janeiro: India is a significant player in the growth story of air traffic in the Asia Pacific region, where the number of air passengers is projected to touch 4.1 billion by 2044, according to IATA.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents over 370 airlines, accounting for around 85 per cent of the global air traffic.

The number of air passengers in the Asia Pacific is projected to jump to 4.1 billion by 2044 from 1.7 billion in 2024, which would mean 2.4 billion additional passengers, as per IATA.

At a briefing in the Brazilian city, the grouping's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, Sheldon Hee, on Saturday, said India has been a significant player in the growth story for the Asia Pacific for the last several years.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing domestic civil aviation markets. The growth in the Asia Pacific has been strong over the last 5-10 years, and will continue to be strong in the next decade or so, he said.

He listed out infrastructure, taxation, over-regulation and sustainable growth as the challenges for the region.

According to IATA, airport capital expenditure is projected to be over USD 2.4 trillion by 2040, and more than half of the amount is estimated to be spent in the Asia Pacific to address capacity constraints and congestion.