ETV Bharat / international

Operation Amistad: India Intensifies Relief Efforts In Quake-Hit Venezuela As Toll Crosses 1700

In this image posted on June 29, 2026, Indian Army personnel attend to an earthquake-affected person under Operation Amistad, at the International La Rinconada Racetrack in Caracas, Venezuela. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India has stepped up its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela through Operation Amistad, sending rescue personnel, field hospitals, medicines, and relief supplies as the death toll from the devastating twin earthquakes in the South American nation continues to rise with each passing day.

Venezuelan authorities confirmed on Monday that at least 1,719 people have died following the earthquakes on 24 June, with some 5,000 more injured. While around 12,000 people have been displaced, officials are yet to confirm a figure for the missing.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Venezuela said,"#OperationAmistad India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief in Venezuela with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake."

Andrea Corao Faria, Deputy Minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, visited the medical camp established by the Indian Army and expressed appreciation for their efforts.

"#Operation Amistad, Deputy Minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Minister, Andrea Corao Faria, visited our Field Hospital and appreciated our efforts to help the earthquake victims", the embassy said.

The Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica also highlighted India's relief mission. The embassy said on a social media platform, "India Stands With Venezuela! India continues to stand as a trusted first responder in times of crisis."