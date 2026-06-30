Operation Amistad: India Intensifies Relief Efforts In Quake-Hit Venezuela As Toll Crosses 1700
Venezuelan authorities confirmed on Monday that at least 1,719 people have died following the earthquakes on 24 June, with some 5,000 more injured.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:09 AM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST
New Delhi: India has stepped up its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela through Operation Amistad, sending rescue personnel, field hospitals, medicines, and relief supplies as the death toll from the devastating twin earthquakes in the South American nation continues to rise with each passing day.
Venezuelan authorities confirmed on Monday that at least 1,719 people have died following the earthquakes on 24 June, with some 5,000 more injured. While around 12,000 people have been displaced, officials are yet to confirm a figure for the missing.
In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Venezuela said,"#OperationAmistad India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief in Venezuela with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake."
#OperationAmistad— India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) June 29, 2026
India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief at Venezuela with healing touch to those affected by the earthquake.#OperaciónAmistad
La India ha intensificado sus esfuerzos de ayuda humanitaria en Venezuela, brindando apoyo a los afectados por el… pic.twitter.com/YNtbYWnqmS
Andrea Corao Faria, Deputy Minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, visited the medical camp established by the Indian Army and expressed appreciation for their efforts.
"#Operation Amistad, Deputy Minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Minister, Andrea Corao Faria, visited our Field Hospital and appreciated our efforts to help the earthquake victims", the embassy said.
The Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica also highlighted India's relief mission. The embassy said on a social media platform, "India Stands With Venezuela! India continues to stand as a trusted first responder in times of crisis."
#Operation Amistad, Deputy Minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Minister, Andrea Corao Faria, visited our Field Hospital and appreciated our efforts to help the earthquake victims.#Operación Amistad: la Viceministra para Asia, Medio… pic.twitter.com/ycue8TsFuI— India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) June 29, 2026
It added, "Under Operation Amistad, India's humanitarian assistance reached Venezuela following the devastating earthquake. 2 Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carried a 41-member rescue team, an Indian Army Field Hospital, 30 tonnes of relief supplies, 6 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, and 2 BHISHM Cube portable hospitals to strengthen relief and rescue operations."
Describing the ongoing relief work, the mission said, "Working alongside Venezuelan authorities, Indian rescue and medical teams provide emergency medical care, conduct search and rescue missions, and deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to affected communities."
Reaffirming India's commitment to supporting Venezuela, it added, "Guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Venezuela and remains committed to extending every possible support during this difficult time." Earlier, Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed India's humanitarian assistance on Monday.
In a post on X, it shared a press release which said, "India has set up a comprehensive field hospital in Caracas to treat victims of the June 24 earthquakes."
Under Operation Amistad, India’s humanitarian assistance reached to Venezuela following the devastating earthquake. 2 Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carry a 41-member rescue team, an Indian Army Field Hospital, 30 tonnes of relief supplies, 6 tonnes of medicines and… pic.twitter.com/d8dogRPvG4— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 29, 2026
The ministry added, "Equipped with two BHISHM Cubes--high-tech modular medical centres-- and supplied by two C-17 aircraft with 36 tons of medical supplies and rescue equipment, the centre provides trauma, surgery, dentistry, triage, laboratory, and X-ray services."
It further said, "The Head of Government of the Capital District, Nahum Fernandez, along with Indian Ambassador PK Ashok Babu, oversaw the opening, which includes the work of 41 healthcare professionals."
Calling the initiative a significant contribution to relief efforts, the ministry stated, "This initiative strengthens the international humanitarian response and alleviates pressure on the Venezuelan hospital network amidst the emergency."
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