ETV Bharat / international

At UNGA, India Intensifies Its Global South Outreach And Creates Issue Based Coalitions

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar co-chairs a UN High-Level Week event on AI in international peace and security, emphasising maritime security on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session has revealed a new aspect of India's Global South diplomacy: creating issue-based coalitions rather than a rigid geopolitical bloc.

This has provided India with a strong platform to advance one of the central propositions of New Delhi’s contemporary foreign policy: that the Global South should move from being an object of global policy to an active participant in shaping it.

In meeting after meeting in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has connected the demand for UN reform with issues ranging from climate change and development finance to technology, energy security and supply-chain resilience.

And he has emphasised that developing countries should not be forced into binary geopolitical choices.

On Friday, after participating in a discussion on ‘Ruptures and Ramparts: Building Bridges for a Changing World’ on the sidelines of the ongoing session, Jaishankar said that while the UN remains indispensable, the voice of the Global South will continue to matter.

“We agreed that the UN remains indispensable, while recognising the need for reform to reflect the aspirations and realities of the Global South,” Jaishankar posted on his X.

This was after discussions with Jamaica Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Suriname Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and President of the East West Centre Celeste Connors.

“The voice of the Global South will continue to matter amidst geopolitical fragmentation, conflicts, climate change, economic uncertainty and technological disruption,” he stated.

“The world will not be defined by binary choices. Countries will continue to make their choices based on interests, values and trust.”

Jaishankar used a series of ministerial meetings and plurilateral forums in New York to advance a broad argument: countries of the Global South are disproportionately affected by conflicts, energy and food insecurity, climate shocks, disrupted supply chains, debt pressures and technological disruption, yet remain under-represented in the institutions that shape responses to these challenges.

At the High-Level Ministerial Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on September 22, Jaishankar argued that developing countries were increasingly bearing the consequences of global crises while having limited influence over the decisions that produce or address them.

The meeting, chaired by Jaishankar under the theme ‘Navigating Together Towards a Brighter Future – the Compelling Case for an Empowered Global South’, brought together countries facing common pressures ranging from conflicts and food and energy insecurity to climate events, volatile trade and investment flows and inadequate development finance.

Participants also called for comprehensive reform of the UN and greater coordination among Global South countries in multilateral forums.

Jaishankar's message was, therefore, not confined to a general call for solidarity. He outlined a practical agenda for developing countries: removing vulnerabilities in supply chains, finance and connectivity; protecting energy security; ensuring reliable access to food, grains and fertilisers; preserving the right to industrialise; securing maritime commons; making artificial intelligence more inclusive; and increasing the representation of the Global South in international decision-making.

The strongest institutional component of Jaishankar’s outreach has been the renewed push for reform of the UN Security Council.

On September 23, he co-chaired the L.69 Consultative Ministerial Interaction on UNSC reform with Saint Lucia Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste. The L.69 grouping consists largely of developing countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific that favour comprehensive reform of the Security Council.

Jaishankar argued that the inability of the Security Council to adequately address ongoing conflicts and threats to international peace underlined the urgency of reform. India also coordinated with the African Union’s Committee of Ten, or C-10, in pressing the reform agenda.

This is important to India’s Global South strategy because UNSC reform is where the principle of greater representation becomes a question of institutional power. India’s argument is that the composition of the Council should better reflect contemporary geopolitical and economic realities rather than the distribution of power at the time the UN system was established.