ETV Bharat / international

India, Indonesia revitalise Sabang Port plans amid the growing influence of China

By Nirmala Ganapathy

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia believe the time has come to develop the strategically located Sabang deep-sea port.

The long-pending project has acquired importance for both countries as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted trade supply chains during the Iran war, has only deepened a global race to find alternative supply routes and develop ports.

But the key challenge is to convert the small port into an economically viable one.

The two countries first announced their intent to work together eight years ago and set up a task force, which has met twice in that time, underlining how cautiously the two countries are moving forward with the initiative.

A senior Indian official hoped at a recent media briefing that a third meeting would take place this year as the two sides explore "integrated development of the port" from creating cruise and marine tourism facilities to ship repair and shipbuilding in Sabang and offshore energy activities in the Andaman Sea.

The strategic importance for India

For India, a presence in Sabang would give it greater depth in the Indian Ocean near a critical trade route amid concerns about the growing footprint of China in the region.

The port is strategically located at the northern entrance to the Strait of Malacca, one of the busiest shipping routes, connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Over 40 per cent of global trade, including around 55 per cent of India’s trade and 80 per cent of China's crude oil imports, passes through the Strait of Malacca.

Additionally, it would boost the project to develop the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are some 150 km from Sabang, into a shipping and tourism hub with connections to Southeast Asia and beyond.

In Great Nicobar, the largest of the Nicobar islands, New Delhi, amid environmental concerns, is going ahead with plans to build a deep-berth port with a container transshipment terminal, an international airport, power plant and township.

Through the project, India also aims to further deepen its presence in the Andaman Sea and Southeast Asia.

"It (Sabang Port) has strategic value only because it is close to Nicobar Islands and could be seen as a denial of space to rivals since we are developing the Nicobar project," noted retired diplomat Gurjit Singh, a former Indian ambassador to Indonesia.

Since 2018, the vision between the two countries has been to link Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Aceh, where Sabang Port is situated.

The commercial challenge

While the port makes strategic sense for India in countering China's presence, a key challenge is the economic viability of developing the port in the presence of much more commercially viable ports, including in Singapore, the world's second biggest container port.

Analysts believe that while the project has strategic importance, the question of economic viability remains.

"In my view, connectivity projects such as Sabang are increasingly important because they can reduce logistics costs and make geographically proximate regions more economically valuable. Beyond trade, improved connectivity can facilitate greater people-to-people exchanges and strengthen commercial relations between Indonesia and India," said Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, researcher at the Jakarta-based think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies.