India, Indonesia revitalise Sabang Port plans amid the growing influence of China
The key challenge is to convert the small port into an economically viable one.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
By Nirmala Ganapathy
NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia believe the time has come to develop the strategically located Sabang deep-sea port.
The long-pending project has acquired importance for both countries as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted trade supply chains during the Iran war, has only deepened a global race to find alternative supply routes and develop ports.
But the key challenge is to convert the small port into an economically viable one.
The two countries first announced their intent to work together eight years ago and set up a task force, which has met twice in that time, underlining how cautiously the two countries are moving forward with the initiative.
A senior Indian official hoped at a recent media briefing that a third meeting would take place this year as the two sides explore "integrated development of the port" from creating cruise and marine tourism facilities to ship repair and shipbuilding in Sabang and offshore energy activities in the Andaman Sea.
The strategic importance for India
For India, a presence in Sabang would give it greater depth in the Indian Ocean near a critical trade route amid concerns about the growing footprint of China in the region.
The port is strategically located at the northern entrance to the Strait of Malacca, one of the busiest shipping routes, connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Over 40 per cent of global trade, including around 55 per cent of India’s trade and 80 per cent of China's crude oil imports, passes through the Strait of Malacca.
Additionally, it would boost the project to develop the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are some 150 km from Sabang, into a shipping and tourism hub with connections to Southeast Asia and beyond.
In Great Nicobar, the largest of the Nicobar islands, New Delhi, amid environmental concerns, is going ahead with plans to build a deep-berth port with a container transshipment terminal, an international airport, power plant and township.
Through the project, India also aims to further deepen its presence in the Andaman Sea and Southeast Asia.
"It (Sabang Port) has strategic value only because it is close to Nicobar Islands and could be seen as a denial of space to rivals since we are developing the Nicobar project," noted retired diplomat Gurjit Singh, a former Indian ambassador to Indonesia.
Since 2018, the vision between the two countries has been to link Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Aceh, where Sabang Port is situated.
The commercial challenge
While the port makes strategic sense for India in countering China's presence, a key challenge is the economic viability of developing the port in the presence of much more commercially viable ports, including in Singapore, the world's second biggest container port.
Analysts believe that while the project has strategic importance, the question of economic viability remains.
"In my view, connectivity projects such as Sabang are increasingly important because they can reduce logistics costs and make geographically proximate regions more economically valuable. Beyond trade, improved connectivity can facilitate greater people-to-people exchanges and strengthen commercial relations between Indonesia and India," said Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, researcher at the Jakarta-based think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
Still, he noted: "The key challenge for Sabang, however, is ensuring that the port generates tangible economic benefits. Infrastructure projects are only sustainable in the long run if they stimulate economic activity and provide clear commercial value."
The view from Indonesia
Still, Indonesia would not like to be seen as part of a China containment strategy, said analysts from Indonesia.
Indonesia has been pushing to deepen ties with India in everything from defence to trade; it also has deep ties with China.
China is Indonesia's largest trade partner and, through the Belt and Road Initiative, is involved in large infrastructure projects, including building high-speed railways.
"Collaboration between Indonesia and India is always very important, but the problem is the difference in perspective/strategic goal," said Yohanes Sulaiman, Associate Professor, department of international relations at Universitas Jenderal Achmad Yani in Indonesia.
"For Indonesia, it does not want to militarise Sabang Port, but for India, it is a critical security issue"
Still, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, coupled with US trade tariffs, have also emphasised the need for diversification of ties and supply chains.
Underlining Indonesia's desire to deepen defence and maritime ties with India, the visit of PM Modi saw the announcement of Indonesia acquiring BrahMos missile and Astra air-to-air missiles from India.
Analysts noted that China may view it through a different lens.
"Geopolitically, the project operates within an increasingly contested Indo-Pacific environment. Although both New Delhi and Jakarta emphasise that Sabang is intended for economic cooperation and maritime connectivity, external actors, particularly China, may perceive deeper India-Indonesia cooperation near the entrance of the Strait of Malacca through a strategic lens," said Jagannath Panda, head of the Stockholm Center for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs at the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Sweden.
He noted: "Indonesia will continue balancing its strategic autonomy while avoiding the perception of aligning with any containment strategy."
The way forward
Both sides will now give shape to the collaboration, according to a joint statement released after talks between Mr Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
It said both leaders saw the advantage in the "integrated development of the port".
Both leaders want officials "to work out the scope, modalities and financing of the project, consistent with Indonesia’s development plans and applicable regulations, in a time-bound and mutually beneficial manner."
Prabowo expressed support "for the development of ports in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as the development and expansion of Sabang Port in Aceh, as a strategic link between Sabang Island and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India."
However, it remains to be seen if the plans to develop the port gain speed.
"In other words, the success of Sabang will depend less on strategic rhetoric and more on sustained commercial viability, institutional coordination, and the ability of both countries to insulate long-term cooperation from shifting regional geopolitical dynamics," said Panda.