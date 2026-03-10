ETV Bharat / international

India Has Major Role To Play In Remaking Of World Order: South African Minister

New Delhi: India has a major role to play in the remaking of the post-World War II world order, which is on the brink of collapse, South African Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Zuko Godlimpi told a gathering of captains of industry, academics and policy makers in Pretoria on Monday.

The minister was delivering the keynote address at the 2nd annual India-South Africa Business Conclave in Johannesburg, organised jointly by the High Commission of India and the CII-India Business Forum. Godlimpi said independent India was born two years after World War II ended, amid the global trade system architecture that was created by the West.

"India emerged as a young democracy in a world that was already being shaped by major powers," he said. Commenting on India's plans to become a dominant world force by the time of the centenary of its independence in 2047, the minister said it is in a uniquely-different position now. "India will find itself in a position where, as opposed to inheriting a world order, it is now inheriting the task of being the co-creator of another world order.

"India emerged as a junior partner in that (post-World War II order), but it now has to contend with the reality that it is sitting in a position that obliges it to act as a senior partner in the remaking of that order, when you see it dithering on the brink of collapse," he said. Godlimpi said India and South Africa are not merely trading partners.

"We are strategic partners in development, industrialisation and global economic reform," the minister said, as he jested how the two countries are referred to at the World Trade Organisation as the "Terrible Twins" because their representatives are always outspoken about fostering change in the interests of the Global South.

"In all discussions about global development, South Africa and India insist on defending the strategic perspective of the Global South, on the principles of fair and equitable international trade, and that the views of the developing world must be taken as seriously as those countries with much bigger economic muscle," he said.

Godlimpi said in that context, the relationship between India and South Africa is not just an economic one of trade exceeding USD 12 billion annually, but also a moral, political and technological one.