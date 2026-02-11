ETV Bharat / international

India Has Already Started Winding Down Purchases Of Russian Energy Products: USTR

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer walks to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2025. ( AFP )

Washington: India has already started “winding down” its purchases of Russian oil, and New Delhi is “ramping back up” buying energy from America and other sources, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday.

In a call between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, India and the US reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade and reaffirmed their commitment to broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.

Trump also agreed to remove the punitive 25 per cent tariff on imports from India in “recognition of India’s commitment to stop purchasing” Russian oil.

While responding to a question in an interview with Fox Business, whether India is really going to shift away from buying Russian oil, Greer said: “The short answer is yes. They've already started winding down their purchases of Russian energy products. They've started ramping back up purchases of American energy and energy from other sources.”

Greer said the US has talked to India about oil purchases from Venezuela and added that before the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, “the Indians did not really procure Russian oil. It's really an artefact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the discounted oil they could get." He said that India was refining oil from Russia and selling it to Europeans.