ETV Bharat / international

India Has Adopted ‘Holistic’ Approach To Migration Governance: Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh At UN

United Nations: India has adopted a “holistic approach” to migration governance that places the welfare, protection and empowerment of emigrants at its core, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has said.

Addressing a special event organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN on Thursday on the margins of the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), Singh highlighted India’s “pioneering” digital initiative aimed at facilitating mobility and protection of its migrants.

“The Indian migration story is both vast and dynamic. We have a diaspora of over 34 million people spread all across the globe, encompassing more than 200 countries, and our global community has served to connect economies, cultures and ideas through many centuries,” he said.

Singh said the contribution of the Indian diaspora through remittances, investments and knowledge exchange continues to play a vital role not only in India’s development but also in the countries they’ve integrated in.

“Over the years, India has adopted a holistic approach to migration governance - one that places the welfare, protection and empowerment of emigrants at its core,” he said.

“This approach recognises that migration is not merely a movement of the people, but it is a continuum that spans pre-departure preparation, safe transit, dignified employment and eventual return and reintegration back in our societies,” he added.