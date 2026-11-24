India Hands Over USD 2.5 Mn To UNRWA For Palestinian Refugees' Welfare
The funding was given to Khaled Hindeyyeh, Senior Finance Assistant at UNRWA, by Mahima Sikand, India's Representative to Palestine.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Ramallah: India on Tuesday handed over USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as part of its annual USD 5 million contribution.
The funding will support UNRWA's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare and relief efforts provided to Palestinian refugees, the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine said in a post on X.
The funding was given to Khaled Hindeyyeh, Senior Finance Assistant at UNRWA, by Mahima Sikand, India's Representative to Palestine.
Sikand underlined the Indian government's continued support for UNRWA's services and provision of humanitarian assistance and medicines to help it meet its responsibilities towards the welfare of Palestinian refugees in the region.
Hindeyyeh expressed appreciation for the Government of India's continued and longstanding political and financial support to the Agency, it said.
UNRWA, a United Nations agency established by the UN General Assembly 1949, began operations in 1950.
It is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states.
It is mandated to provide assistance and protection to Palestine Refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, and West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
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