ETV Bharat / international

India Hands Over USD 2.5 Mn To UNRWA For Palestinian Refugees' Welfare

FILE - Palestinians gather to receive bags of flour distributed by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. ( AP )

Ramallah: India on Tuesday handed over USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as part of its annual USD 5 million contribution.

The funding will support UNRWA's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare and relief efforts provided to Palestinian refugees, the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine said in a post on X.

The funding was given to Khaled Hindeyyeh, Senior Finance Assistant at UNRWA, by Mahima Sikand, India's Representative to Palestine.

Sikand underlined the Indian government's continued support for UNRWA's services and provision of humanitarian assistance and medicines to help it meet its responsibilities towards the welfare of Palestinian refugees in the region.

Hindeyyeh expressed appreciation for the Government of India's continued and longstanding political and financial support to the Agency, it said.