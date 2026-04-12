ETV Bharat / international

India’s Growth Rooted In Policy Dialogue, Says Ambassador Kwatra At UT Austin Conference

Houston: Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has underscored that India’s transition toward a developed nation by 2047 is anchored in informed academic and policy discourse.

Kwatra made the comments during his virtual address at the inaugural Austin India Conference themed ‘India at 100: Decades of Decisions’, which was hosted recently by the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas (UT), Austin.

Commending the university and the organisers for convening scholars, students, and practitioners, Kwatra said such forward-looking initiatives are critical to deliberating on India’s journey toward Vision 2047, or ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He highlighted that the decisions shaping India’s growth are rooted in deep policy discussions, forming the foundation for the country’s transformative progress in the coming decades. Kwatra also emphasised that India’s development and innovation journey will generate shared benefits for both India and the US, reflecting a deepening strategic and economic convergence.