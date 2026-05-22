ETV Bharat / international

India Great Partner, Ready To Expand Energy Exports: Rubio

Washington: The US is ready to sell as much energy as India is willing to buy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, ahead of his maiden visit to New Delhi.

Rubio, interacting with reporters in Miami, described India as a “great partner” and said his visit was important as it would give him an opportunity to meet with ministers from the Quad nations.

“Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you've seen I think we're at historic levels of US production, and US export,” Rubio told reporters in Miami as he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India. Rubio will be in India from May 23-26 and will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

“We want to be able to do more. We were already in talks with them to do more. We want them to be a bigger part of their portfolio. We also think there are opportunities with Venezuelan oil,” Rubio said. He was responding to a question about India being affected by high energy prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio described India as a "great partner" and said his visit to New Delhi was important as it would also give him an opportunity to meet with ministers from the Quad nations. “They are a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them. And so it is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about,” Rubio said.

“We'll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I'm glad we are able to do it now in India and we're going to do one later in the year as well,” Rubio said.