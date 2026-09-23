ETV Bharat / international

India Gives Consent To New Bangladesh Envoy’s Appointment In Delhi, Says Official In Dhaka

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam is set to become the country’s new high commissioner to India after Dhaka received New Delhi’s consent for his appointment, a foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

“We have received the Indian consent for his (Siam’s) appointment as the high commissioner there,” said a foreign ministry official familiar with the development, adding that the ministry was expected to issue a statement by Wednesday.

His comments came hours after Bangladesh high commission spokesman in the Indian capital Saidur Rahman confirmed the development, saying India’s external affairs ministry issued the agrément, or formal consent for Siam’s appointment.

Siam, a career diplomat who joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1995, is set to replace Bangladesh’s current envoy M Riaz Hamidullah. Hamidullah has been appointed as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Siam served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United States prior to his appointment as the foreign ministry’s top bureaucrat in June 2025. Previously, he also served as the country’s ambassador in Australia.