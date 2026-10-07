ETV Bharat / international

India, Ghana Discuss Multilateral Cooperation During EAM Jaishankar's Visit

In this image posted on Oct. 6, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, in Accra, Ghana. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

Accra: India and Ghana have discussed multilateral cooperation and Delhi's deepening engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ghanaian counterpart Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Ghana on Tuesday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to African countries to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties, also met with Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and discussed the strong momentum in bilateral ties.

Jaishankar said that he held wide-ranging discussions with his Ghanaian counterpart Ablakwa. "As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity," he posted on X after the meeting on Tuesday.

The two ministers discussed advancing comprehensive partnership in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people-to-people domains. "Also spoke about advancing our multilateral cooperation and deepening India’s engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS," Jaishankar said.

Ghana is a founding member of ECOWAS, a 15-member regional bloc dedicated to economic, social, and political integration across West Africa. Ghanaian President Mahama will assume the presidency of the African Union in 2027.

"Ghana and India are now high-grade strategic partners with our bilateral relations having been elevated to Comprehensive Partnership last year during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ablakwa posted on X.