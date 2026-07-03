ETV Bharat / international

India, France Discuss Critical Minerals, Investments At Economic And Financial Dialogue

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in a panel discussion on 'How to Promote the Rise of a New Middle Class?' during the Rencontres' conomiques d'Aix-en-Provence at Aix-Marseille University in Aix-en-Provence, France, Friday, July 3, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and France on Friday agreed to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, investment and financial connectivity as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her French counterpart Roland Lescure co-chaired the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in Aix-en-Provence.

"As the economic relationship between India and France deepens within the broader framework of the special global strategic partnership, resuming high-level exchanges on international outlook, bilateral cooperation and outcome-oriented solutions had become essential," the finance ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Sitharaman and France's Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure, discussed greater alignment of the two countries' positions in multilateral economic forums, including the G20 and the Paris Club, in the context of India's association with the French G7 presidency.

During the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), the two ministers also exchanged views on the global economic outlook.

The discussions covered potential areas of enhanced bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of the India-France partnership on critical minerals as part of broader efforts to strengthen economic sovereignty and security.

The two sides also explored ways to boost cross-investments and discussed opportunities in the high-speed railway sector following the signing of a declaration of intent on railways.