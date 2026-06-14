ETV Bharat / international

India, France Decide To Double Trade In Next 5 Years; Ink Raft Of Pacts

New Delhi: An innovation roadmap, a mechanism to double annual bilateral trade within the next five years, and a joint artificial intelligence framework were among 13 outcomes to emerge from wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

The two sides also firmed up a declaration for cooperation in the high-speed railway sector and a security pact to protect classified data. Additionally, they agreed to expand the footprint of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to the Paris airport and Nice.

"Today's meetings with my friend President Macron have been exceptionally productive. In light of the long-standing friendship between our two nations, we have decided to elevate our relations to the level of an Exceptional Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote on X. He added that their discussions focused on ways to deepen our cooperation in key sectors such as defense, technology, space, security, counter-terrorism, innovation, among others.

Modi landed in this Mediterranean French city on Saturday night as part of his week-long tour of France and Slovakia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Modi-Macron discussions covered the entire range of bilateral relations, including defence, security, space, civil nuclear energy, trade and investment, technology, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

"A key focus of the discussions was also on strengthening and diversifying bilateral ties in the fields of economic growth, technology and innovation. This is especially relevant in view of the conclusion of negotiations earlier this year on the India-EU free trade agreement," he said.

The India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030 seeks to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies as well as startup and incubator ecosystems besides promoting academic mobility and industry-academia linkages, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The two sides also announced the creation of a high-level mechanism for realising the goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years.