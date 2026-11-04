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India Foreign Secy Misri Meets Nepal Foreign Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties

File photo of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kathmandu: India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday met Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and discussed ways to further deepen the multifaceted partnership and strengthen the longstanding ties of friendship between the two countries, Nepal's foreign ministry said. Misri, who arrived in Kathmandu earlier in the day, paid a courtesy call on Khanal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian diplomat is in Nepal on a two-day official visit aimed at preparing the ground for Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed visit to New Delhi. Joint Secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gehendra Rajbhandari and India's newly appointed ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela welcomed Misri as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport.