ETV Bharat / international

India Firmly Committed To Bhutan's Progress: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during a meeting, in Thimphu on Sept. 17, 2026 ( PTI )

Thimphu: India stands firmly committed to Bhutan’s progress and prosperity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Bhutan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit aiming to further strengthen the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries, also lit the ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"Delighted to call on PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan, in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting. "Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan’s progress and prosperity," he said.

In a separate event in the evening, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jaishankar lit ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ at the iconic Tashichho Dzong Buddhist monastery in Thimphu. The 'Aashirwad ka Diya' programme is being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years in public life.

"We paid tribute to Prime Minister @narendramodi’s 25 years of committed Janseva, which has impacted countless lives globally," Jaishankar posted on X.