ETV Bharat / international

India Finalising Agreement To Supply Oil, Gas To Mauritius Amid West Asia Crisis: Jaishankar

In this image posted on April 9, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being received by Mauritius Foreign Affairs Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful on his arrival in Port Louis. ( PTI )

Port Louis: India is finalising an agreement for the supply of oil and gas to Mauritius to strengthen its energy security amid the crisis due to the West Asia conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Thursday.

Jaishankar, who is in Mauritius to attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, said the ongoing crisis in West Asia as Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam reminded him, has underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, especially in the energy sector.

The West Asia war and Iran’s chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a fifth of global oil passes, had halted shipping and sent global oil prices soaring.

“We are finalising a government-to-government agreement for the supply of oil and gas, which will play an important role in reinforcing energy security for Mauritius,” he said. Jaishankar said he was also pleased to note that an Indian public sector enterprise was developing the country’s first floating solar power project.

“India and Mauritius share an expanding and dynamic partnership in clean energy and environment-friendly solutions,” the EAM said. “Building on our cooperation in renewable energy, including the 8 MW solar power plant at Henrietta, we also work closely with the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance,” Jaishankar said.