India-Fiji Defence Ties Gain Maritime Heft Amid Expanding Quad Footprint In The Pacific
Growing India-Fiji defence ties acquire wider Indo-Pacific significance as New Delhi expands maritime cooperation and the Quad moves to develop port infrastructure in Fiji.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India's expanding defence engagement with Fiji is acquiring a wider maritime and Indo-Pacific significance, with New Delhi seeking to deepen military cooperation with the Pacific island nation even as the Quad moves ahead with plans to strengthen port infrastructure in Fiji.
The second India-Fiji Bilateral Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in New Delhi, which discussed maritime security, specialised military training, cyber cooperation and defence-industry collaboration, underlined the growing strategic content of a relationship that was traditionally anchored in historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence following the meeting on Monday, the two countries held discussions on a wide range of areas of mutual interest, including military training and capacity building, service-to-service engagements, maritime security, cyber training, defence industry collaboration and enhanced institutional cooperation between the armed forces of India and Fiji.
Permanent Secretary for Defence & Veterans Affairs, Fiji, Mr Mason Smith met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on September 28, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence & maritime cooperation, including greater defence industry… pic.twitter.com/hRdMlp3G1F— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 28, 2026
"India reiterated the importance accorded to Fiji and the Pacific Island Countries in its vision of a free, open, inclusive and secure Indo-Pacific," the Ministry stated. "Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation in mutually beneficial areas."
The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, and Mason Smith, Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs of Fiji.
Smith also met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on the sidelines of the meeting. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, including opportunities for greater defence industry collaboration.
India and Fiji have traditionally enjoyed close political, cultural and people-to-people relations. Fiji has a substantial population of Indian origin, while New Delhi has increasingly regarded the Pacific Island countries as important partners in its broader Indo-Pacific outreach.
The defence relationship acquired a formal foundation with the signing of an India-Fiji Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in 2017. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, defence cooperation has since included military exchanges and training, while visits by Indian Navy ships to the island nation provided an important maritime dimension to the relationship.
The India–Fiji Bilateral Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting, co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad and Permanent Secretary for Defence & Veterans Affairs, Fiji Mr Mason Smith was held in New Delhi on September 28, 2026. The two sides… pic.twitter.com/WMij6phse9— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 28, 2026
The relationship received a fresh political push during Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to India in August last year. The two countries agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation, with India offering training and equipment assistance to enhance Fiji’s maritime security and sharing its experience in cyber security and data protection.
The first India-Fiji JWG meeting held in July last year in Suva had already established several practical areas of cooperation, including UN peacekeeping operations, military medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange and capacity building for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. The two sides subsequently reaffirmed the importance of defence and maritime-security cooperation, including the security of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Monday’s JWG meeting therefore represents an evolution rather than a completely new beginning.
For Fiji, maritime security is intrinsically linked to national security. As an island state spread across a large maritime area, protecting its EEZ, monitoring shipping, responding to illegal fishing, conducting search-and-rescue operations and maintaining maritime awareness are important practical requirements.
This explains the emphasis placed at the latest JWG meeting on maritime security, specialised military training and service-to-service engagement.
According to the Defence Ministry statement, as part of efforts to expand specialised military training cooperation, the Fijian delegation is visiting Kochi on September 29-30.
"The delegation will inspect facilities at the Southern Naval Command to formalise advanced naval training cooperation and professional aviation training modules, enhancing technical proficiency and operational synergy between the two maritime forces," it stated.
For India, such cooperation also has a wider strategic value. India’s maritime-security architecture increasingly emphasises information sharing, capacity building and cooperation with friendly countries across the Indo-Pacific. The Ministry of External Affairs has described the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) as an important platform for maritime security partnerships and collective maritime domain awareness.
Building the capacity of Pacific partners such as Fiji can therefore contribute to a broader network of countries capable of monitoring their maritime spaces and sharing relevant information.
Fiji occupies a strategically important position in the South Pacific, roughly midway between the major Pacific Island groups and along maritime routes connecting the wider Pacific region.
Its importance is not simply military. Fiji is an important regional diplomatic and economic hub and has considerable influence within Pacific regional institutions. Its location also gives it relevance to any broader effort to improve maritime connectivity, disaster response, logistics and resilience in the Pacific.
For India, engagement with Fiji consequently serves several purposes simultaneously: strengthening India’s presence and partnerships in the Pacific; supporting Pacific Island countries in building maritime security capabilities; expanding defence diplomacy beyond India’s immediate Indian Ocean neighbourhood; developing interoperability and professional links between the two armed forces; promoting Indian defence equipment and indigenous technologies; strengthening India’s credentials as a security and development partner of the Global South; and reinforcing India's broader Indo-Pacific and Act East outreach.
This is consistent with India’s stated vision of a free, open, inclusive and secure Indo-Pacific, and with New Delhi's growing emphasis on the Pacific Island Countries as partners rather than merely as an extension of great-power competition.
According to the Defence Ministry, the Fijian delegation also visited the DPSU Bhavan at the World Trade Centre, New Delhi, where it was briefed on India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.
"The visit highlighted advancements under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant Inda) initiative, with a focus on exhibition displays and advanced Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) simulation facilities that replicate real-world battlefield conditions," the Ministry stated.
For India, defence exports and defence-industry partnerships have become increasingly important components of its external engagement. Fiji may not constitute a large defence market, but cooperation with smaller Pacific states can help establish India as a reliable provider of affordable training, equipment, maintenance and capacity-building support.
Former Indian diplomat Amit Dasgupta, who has served widely in the Indo-Pacific and has an abiding interest in the region, said that earlier India had a Look East Policy.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted the Look East Policy to the Act East Policy," Dasgupta explained to ETV Bharat. "That is, all of India acting east."
He said that, earlier on, whatever is east of India was referred to, especially by the Western powers, as Asia-Pacific.
"India refers to it and now increasingly the global community, including certain Western countries, have started to recognise that it is Indo-Pacific," he said. "It is the maritime security of not only the Pacific, but also the Indian Ocean. It is the confluence of the two oceans and Prime Minister Modi has given priority to the Indo-Pacific for multiple reasons. Apart from maritime security, which is a critical area of not only the movement of shipping traffic, 60 percent of global trade moves through that region."
Dasgupta said that, earlier, the focus was on anti-piracy and India carried out a series of naval exercises keeping anti-piracy in mind. But today, India needs secure lines.
In this connection, he referred to the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz in West Asia.
"Any kind of naval blockade will affect global economies," he said. "Therefore, what you need is a strong maritime security policy. And hence, the India-Fiji working group meeting consolidates that priority and vision which the Prime Minister has been reiterating repeatedly."
He said that India has a strong diaspora in Fiji and Papua New Guinea, which is why Prime Minister Modi visited both these countries.
"Therefore, what you are seeing as a result of the second JWG meeting is a consolidation and a translation of Prime Minister’s commitment to these countries," Dasgupta said. "This is nothing but an execution of Modi’s orders. The Prime Minister has made it very clear that Fiji is a priority country and that what Fiji wants, Fiji will get."
At the same time, he made it clear that it is not an imposition from India on Fiji. It is what Fiji wants.
"Fiji has a strong defence requirement, which has been conveyed to New Delhi, and this is in response to that," Dasgupta said. "So, I welcome and I think this is a very strong move. This move will have its own multiplier effect and it needs to be welcomed universally."
The latest India-Fiji defence discussions acquire added significance because of the announcement made during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 26 this year.
India, the US, Australia and Japan agreed to work together on a new Ports of the Future Partnership, with Fiji selected for the initiative’s first Pacific project. Fiji subsequently confirmed that Suva and Lautoka were expected to be the first ports involved in the initiative.
The Fiji government itself has framed the project primarily in terms of national development. It said modernising its ports is a national priority and linked better port efficiency and maritime connectivity to regional economic integration and more resilient Pacific economies.
Modern ports can support much more than commercial shipping. Depending on their configuration and the agreements governing access, improved facilities can strengthen maritime logistics, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime surveillance, coast-guard and naval cooperation, and regional connectivity.
The Quad foreign ministers had also announced a new maritime surveillance initiative intended to bring together the four countries’ maritime surveillance capabilities and improve information sharing.
This makes the simultaneous expansion of India’s bilateral maritime cooperation with Fiji particularly relevant.
Monday’s JWG meeting demonstrates how India’s relationship with Fiji is moving beyond symbolic diplomacy towards a more structured security partnership.
The broader strategic setting makes the development particularly significant. Fiji is simultaneously becoming a more important partner for India and the first Pacific beneficiary of a major Quad infrastructure initiative.
The emerging India-Fiji partnership could consequently become one of the practical building blocks of India’s wider Pacific strategy – linking defence diplomacy, maritime security, capacity building, indigenous defence production, disaster-response capability and Indo-Pacific connectivity.
"The scheduling of the JWG meeting was in consonance with the deep fraternal ties that Prime Minister Modi emphasised on during his meetings with the Fijian government but also the people of Fiji when he visited that country," Dasgupta added.
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