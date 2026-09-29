ETV Bharat / international

India-Fiji Defence Ties Gain Maritime Heft Amid Expanding Quad Footprint In The Pacific

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh with Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs Mason Smith during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India's expanding defence engagement with Fiji is acquiring a wider maritime and Indo-Pacific significance, with New Delhi seeking to deepen military cooperation with the Pacific island nation even as the Quad moves ahead with plans to strengthen port infrastructure in Fiji.

The second India-Fiji Bilateral Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in New Delhi, which discussed maritime security, specialised military training, cyber cooperation and defence-industry collaboration, underlined the growing strategic content of a relationship that was traditionally anchored in historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence following the meeting on Monday, the two countries held discussions on a wide range of areas of mutual interest, including military training and capacity building, service-to-service engagements, maritime security, cyber training, defence industry collaboration and enhanced institutional cooperation between the armed forces of India and Fiji.

"India reiterated the importance accorded to Fiji and the Pacific Island Countries in its vision of a free, open, inclusive and secure Indo-Pacific," the Ministry stated. "Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation in mutually beneficial areas."

The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, and Mason Smith, Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs of Fiji.

Smith also met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on the sidelines of the meeting. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, including opportunities for greater defence industry collaboration.

India and Fiji have traditionally enjoyed close political, cultural and people-to-people relations. Fiji has a substantial population of Indian origin, while New Delhi has increasingly regarded the Pacific Island countries as important partners in its broader Indo-Pacific outreach.

The defence relationship acquired a formal foundation with the signing of an India-Fiji Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in 2017. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, defence cooperation has since included military exchanges and training, while visits by Indian Navy ships to the island nation provided an important maritime dimension to the relationship.

The relationship received a fresh political push during Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to India in August last year. The two countries agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation, with India offering training and equipment assistance to enhance Fiji’s maritime security and sharing its experience in cyber security and data protection.

The first India-Fiji JWG meeting held in July last year in Suva had already established several practical areas of cooperation, including UN peacekeeping operations, military medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange and capacity building for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. The two sides subsequently reaffirmed the importance of defence and maritime-security cooperation, including the security of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Monday’s JWG meeting therefore represents an evolution rather than a completely new beginning.

For Fiji, maritime security is intrinsically linked to national security. As an island state spread across a large maritime area, protecting its EEZ, monitoring shipping, responding to illegal fishing, conducting search-and-rescue operations and maintaining maritime awareness are important practical requirements.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Fiji's Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York. (PTI)

This explains the emphasis placed at the latest JWG meeting on maritime security, specialised military training and service-to-service engagement.

According to the Defence Ministry statement, as part of efforts to expand specialised military training cooperation, the Fijian delegation is visiting Kochi on September 29-30.

"The delegation will inspect facilities at the Southern Naval Command to formalise advanced naval training cooperation and professional aviation training modules, enhancing technical proficiency and operational synergy between the two maritime forces," it stated.

For India, such cooperation also has a wider strategic value. India’s maritime-security architecture increasingly emphasises information sharing, capacity building and cooperation with friendly countries across the Indo-Pacific. The Ministry of External Affairs has described the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) as an important platform for maritime security partnerships and collective maritime domain awareness.

Building the capacity of Pacific partners such as Fiji can therefore contribute to a broader network of countries capable of monitoring their maritime spaces and sharing relevant information.

Fiji occupies a strategically important position in the South Pacific, roughly midway between the major Pacific Island groups and along maritime routes connecting the wider Pacific region.

Its importance is not simply military. Fiji is an important regional diplomatic and economic hub and has considerable influence within Pacific regional institutions. Its location also gives it relevance to any broader effort to improve maritime connectivity, disaster response, logistics and resilience in the Pacific.

For India, engagement with Fiji consequently serves several purposes simultaneously: strengthening India’s presence and partnerships in the Pacific; supporting Pacific Island countries in building maritime security capabilities; expanding defence diplomacy beyond India’s immediate Indian Ocean neighbourhood; developing interoperability and professional links between the two armed forces; promoting Indian defence equipment and indigenous technologies; strengthening India’s credentials as a security and development partner of the Global South; and reinforcing India's broader Indo-Pacific and Act East outreach.