ETV Bharat / international

India feels the impact of intensifying conflict in Iran and Ukraine

Two men wade in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz with vessels anchored in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on July 12. ( AP )

New Delhi: As the conflict expands in West Asia and intensifies in Ukraine, India faces the twin challenge of keeping its sailors safe and preparing for energy disruptions.

The conflict in Iran, which has been going on for months, and the one in Ukraine, which has been going on for years, are both simultaneously intensifying and have now entered a far more unpredictable phase.

In West Asia, there is a significant escalation as Iran and the US reportedly target critical infrastructure like desalination plants and military bases.

The entry of Iran-backed Houthis, who have launched ballistic missile strikes on Israel and threatened a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, has expanded the conflict in the region, potentially impacting yet another oil route.

On the other side, the war in Ukraine has dramatically escalated, as Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's capitals and critical power and energy infrastructure.

Safety of civilians

India is already facing the immediate consequence of this.

While the focus has been on the Iran conflict, the death of four Indian sailors in Odesa has underlined the danger of the Ukraine war for India.

On the evening of 19 July, four Indians were among ten seafarers killed, while one Indian is in critical condition after their vessel, MV Golden Leo, a cargo ship carrying corn and sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was attacked while departing the port of Odesa.

Still, in the Iran conflict, the risks are even higher.

An estimated 20,000 Indians are working on ships stranded around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway.

Last week, two Indian seafarers on two different ships were killed, taking the Indian sailor death toll killed in both conflicts to at least 17.

For families whose loved ones are still on ships in the region, this translates into fear and unpredictability, while for those who have lost loved ones, immeasurable loss.

In response to the sailor casualties, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced last week that it was building a real-time dashboard to track Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman.

The ministry also advised shipping companies to avoid hiring any new Indian workers for voyages through the Strait of Hormuz.

But unions representing sailors have said this is not enough, urging the government to increase diplomatic pressure on the involved parties to avoid hitting commercial ships. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register a strong protest at the UN.

"Threats are there; nobody is aware of when the vessel will be hit by which side or by a drone or missile," said Manoj Yadav, General Secretary, Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI).

"Just stopping new recruitments doesn't help those who are already in the region. They feel like they have been abandoned. Many are feeling helpless and scared. They don't know when their vessel will be hit.

For India, concerns also extend to the safety of the millions who live in the region.

On Sunday, India revised its advisory urging Indians to postpone travel to Iran "until the security environment improves" and urged those who decide to stay to "avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity, such as those along the southern coast of the country."

The energy challenge

Beyond the humanitarian aspect, India is also facing an economic challenge.

Crude oil prices have been going up even as energy facilities have become targets in both conflicts.

Ukraine has used drones to attack Russia's major oil installations. On July 6, Ukraine said it had successfully hit the Omsk Refinery, which is Russia's largest oil refinery, located in western Siberia.

On the other hand, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the movement of oil and gas supplies from West Asia to South Asia and beyond.