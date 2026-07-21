India feels the impact of intensifying conflict in Iran and Ukraine
India suffers sailor casualties in both West Asia and Ukraine
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
New Delhi: As the conflict expands in West Asia and intensifies in Ukraine, India faces the twin challenge of keeping its sailors safe and preparing for energy disruptions.
The conflict in Iran, which has been going on for months, and the one in Ukraine, which has been going on for years, are both simultaneously intensifying and have now entered a far more unpredictable phase.
In West Asia, there is a significant escalation as Iran and the US reportedly target critical infrastructure like desalination plants and military bases.
The entry of Iran-backed Houthis, who have launched ballistic missile strikes on Israel and threatened a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, has expanded the conflict in the region, potentially impacting yet another oil route.
On the other side, the war in Ukraine has dramatically escalated, as Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's capitals and critical power and energy infrastructure.
Safety of civilians
India is already facing the immediate consequence of this.
While the focus has been on the Iran conflict, the death of four Indian sailors in Odesa has underlined the danger of the Ukraine war for India.
On the evening of 19 July, four Indians were among ten seafarers killed, while one Indian is in critical condition after their vessel, MV Golden Leo, a cargo ship carrying corn and sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was attacked while departing the port of Odesa.
Still, in the Iran conflict, the risks are even higher.
An estimated 20,000 Indians are working on ships stranded around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway.
Last week, two Indian seafarers on two different ships were killed, taking the Indian sailor death toll killed in both conflicts to at least 17.
For families whose loved ones are still on ships in the region, this translates into fear and unpredictability, while for those who have lost loved ones, immeasurable loss.
In response to the sailor casualties, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced last week that it was building a real-time dashboard to track Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman.
The ministry also advised shipping companies to avoid hiring any new Indian workers for voyages through the Strait of Hormuz.
But unions representing sailors have said this is not enough, urging the government to increase diplomatic pressure on the involved parties to avoid hitting commercial ships. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register a strong protest at the UN.
"Threats are there; nobody is aware of when the vessel will be hit by which side or by a drone or missile," said Manoj Yadav, General Secretary, Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI).
"Just stopping new recruitments doesn't help those who are already in the region. They feel like they have been abandoned. Many are feeling helpless and scared. They don't know when their vessel will be hit.
For India, concerns also extend to the safety of the millions who live in the region.
On Sunday, India revised its advisory urging Indians to postpone travel to Iran "until the security environment improves" and urged those who decide to stay to "avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity, such as those along the southern coast of the country."
The energy challenge
Beyond the humanitarian aspect, India is also facing an economic challenge.
Crude oil prices have been going up even as energy facilities have become targets in both conflicts.
Ukraine has used drones to attack Russia's major oil installations. On July 6, Ukraine said it had successfully hit the Omsk Refinery, which is Russia's largest oil refinery, located in western Siberia.
On the other hand, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the movement of oil and gas supplies from West Asia to South Asia and beyond.
Iran this month hit a Kuwaiti oil facility. Both the US and Iran have hit commercial tankers.
All this, Rishi Sahai – Managing Director at Cogence Advisors, an investment bank, said could translate into vulnerabilities for India, among the world's largest energy importers.
He noted that while India had the reserves for now, the question is of long-term reserves if the conflicts drag on.
"India has secured immediate energy needs; the game is of long-term and medium-term supply commitment at a reasonable price point," said Sahai.
According to the petroleum ministry's quarterly data released on Monday, the cost of importing oil went up around 60 per cent in the April to June quarter compared to the same period last year.
The disruptions to the oil market have already had some unexpected consequences. Russia reportedly is currently importing refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, from India to tide over shortages caused by Ukraine's attack.
India, on the other hand, is buying oil from Russia, refining it and exporting it back to Russia.
While India has been diversifying its sources of oil from Venezuela and the US, Sahai noted that the distance the oil has to travel would mean higher transportation costs.
All this comes at an economic cost, noted Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst for refining supply and modelling at Kpler, a data and analytics platform, as India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements.
"A sustained escalation involving Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, would increase India's crude import bill, widen the current account deficit, put additional pressure on the rupee and add to imported inflation," he said.
"Higher energy costs would eventually feed through into transportation, manufacturing and consumer prices, potentially complicating the Reserve Bank of India's inflation management and limiting room for monetary easing. Even if crude continues to flow, elevated prices alone would weigh on India's economy."
He noted that if Ukraine expands its attacks beyond refineries to Russian crude loading terminals, export infrastructure, ports or key pipelines, it could disrupt Russian crude exports.
"Given Russia's position as India's largest crude supplier, such a development would tighten supplies available to Indian refiners, increase freight costs, push global crude prices higher and force refiners to source more expensive alternative barrels. That would not only raise India's energy import bill but also amplify pressure on inflation, the current account deficit and the rupee."
Diplomatic balancing
All this means that India will need to count on diplomacy to take care of its citizens and ensure a supply of oil and gas to power its fast-moving economy.
India has strong ties with the US but also with Russia. It also has longstanding ties with Iran and deepening ties with Israel and the Gulf countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates.
To express its displeasure, India has lodged protests over the recent death of sailors with Iran and Russia.
“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the MEA had said in a statement late Monday evening on the Ukraine deaths.
While India is in a diplomatic sweet spot as it enjoys good ties with the involved parties, there are challenges ahead.
A group of US senators has introduced a Russia sanctions bill seeking to impose 100 per cent tariffs on imports from major buyers of Russian energy.
The bill, if it becomes legislation, will immediately impact India, apart from China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.
Going ahead, foreign policy analysts noted India would have to do some nimble diplomacy to protect its foreign policy objectives from protecting its energy security to people in the region.
"India is not a player in this conflict. India has very little leverage or influence on events or very little say in outcome of events," noted Zikrur Rahman, a former diplomat who has served in different Arab countries,
But he noted that India could leverage good bilateral ties with the parties concerned to protect its people and energy imports.
"We have opened enough channels on energy security," he noted.