India Falls 13 Places In Latest Global Climate Change Performance

An attendee poses for a photo near a sign for the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. ( AP )

Belem: India has slipped 13 places from its previous ranking to 23rd position in a latest global chart on climate change performance, brought out by a group of three organisations, mainly due to absence of any deadline to exit from coal usage.

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2026, jointly published and released by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute and Climate Action Network at the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit here on Tuesday, is an annual independent monitoring tool for climate mitigation performance of 63 countries and the European Union.

According to the ratings, India stands at 23rd position with a score of 61.31 among the countries, falling 13 places from last year’s list. It also labelled India among the biggest producers of oil, gas and coal worldwide. The country’s show fell from a ‘high performer’ to a ‘medium’ one in this year’s CCPI as there is no national coal exit timeline and new coal blocks continue to be auctioned, it added.

The key demands for climate action have been a time-bound coal phase-down and eventually a phase-out, and redirecting fossil subsidies toward decentralised community-owned renewable energy segment, the report highlighted. The document noted that no country reached the top three positions as “no country is doing enough to prevent dangerous climate change”.

The fourth position is held by Denmark with 80.52 points, followed by the UK with 70.8 and Morocco with 70.75. Saudi Arabia has been placed at the bottom with a score of 11.9, while Iran and the USA are at 66th and 65th positions with 14.33 and 21.84 points respectively.

“India ranks 23rd and is among the medium-performing countries in this year’s CCPI. The country earns a medium in GHG Emissions, Climate Policy, and Energy Use, and a low in Renewable Energy,” the report said.

In a contradictory statement, the document said India is signalling its long-term intent on climate action with a formal strategy and ambitious renewable energy targets, alongside established efficiency programmes such as Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) appliance labelling since 2006 and the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) mechanism for industry since 2012.

“The country has accelerated renewable energy deployment through auctions and fiscal tools, and the CCPI country experts note record auction participation and continuously falling tariffs.

"In 2025, India reported reaching 50 per cent of installed power capacity from non-fossil sources ahead of the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target,” it added. Because of this, the experts make favourable mention of the work on green finance taxonomy and a national carbon market framework.

“At the same time, the national pathway is still anchored in coal. There is no national coal exit timeline and new coal blocks continue to be auctioned. Fossil subsidies and infrastructure lock-ins persist. The country is among the 10 countries with the largest developed coal reserves, and it currently plans to increase its production,” the CCPI 2026 said.