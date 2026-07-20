ETV Bharat / international

India Extends Grant Support To Maldives For Fitness Centres Across 42 Islands

Male: India and the Maldives have signed agreements under which New Delhi will provide equipment support for fitness and recreation centres in 42 islands, further expanding bilateral development cooperation, according to the Maldives' foreign ministry.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Sunday by Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian and Maldives' Youth Empowerment, Sports and Fitness Minister Abdulla Rafiu at a ceremony in Male, the ministry said in a press statement.

The agreements are aimed at improving access to fitness facilities across island communities, with a special focus on women, girls and youth, while promoting healthier lifestyles and community well-being, it said.

The project is part of India's grant assistance under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), whose total outlay has been enhanced over the years to MVR 355 million (USD 22.9 million), it said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Maldivian foreign minister said the initiative represented "a meaningful investment in the health and well-being of island communities" and would contribute to women's empowerment, equality and social inclusion.