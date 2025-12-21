ETV Bharat / international

India's Ditwah Assistance Extended To Lanka's Northern Region

Indian Army personnel stand beside relief materials after arrival in Sri Lanka as part of the Integrated HADR Task Force mobilised to assist cyclone-affected families, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. ( IANS )

Colombo: India has extended its humanitarian and infrastructure assistance from the island's north to the northern Jaffna peninsula following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has deployed engineering and medical teams to restore damaged connectivity and support affected communities.

"As part of India’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Assistant High Commission in Kandy and Consulate General of India in Jaffna conducted humanitarian assistance distribution drives for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah in different parts of the Island."

"On December 18, High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha distributed relief kits among affected families in the Kolonnawa in coordination with 'All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association' and among children of Bhaktivedanta Children's Home ‘Gokulam’ at ISKCON Temple in Colombo."

"Earlier this month, the High Commissioner also distributed assistance among residents of Nayanalokagama, a village specially designated for the visually impaired, and among affected families in Negombo in Gampaha District," a release said.

Between December 9 and 19, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy distributed essential food items and supplies among hundreds of affected families in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla Districts.