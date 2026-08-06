India’s Development Projects Are Recasting Ties With Sri Lanka, Countering Chinese Presence
India is involved in projects from railways to energy connectivity.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s expanding development partnership with Sri Lanka is emerging as a key instrument of its strategic competition with China in the Indian Ocean, as New Delhi shifts its engagement beyond humanitarian assistance towards long-term investments in connectivity, energy security, digital infrastructure and economic integration.
The outcomes of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Colombo on Wednesday underscore India’s effort to reinforce its position as Sri Lanka’s most dependable partner while offering an alternative development model to Beijing’s infrastructure-driven approach.
India, along with China, remains Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral development partner.
Indian assistance involves grants, concessional lines of credit (LoCs), capacity-building programmes and humanitarian aid.
Since the economic crisis and subsequent natural disasters in Sri Lanka, New Delhi has expanded its development cooperation under its Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), focusing on connectivity, energy security, healthcare, housing, transport and digital infrastructure.
Sugeeswara Senadhira, Secretary General of the Sri Lanka-based Asian Geopolitics, Sustainability & Peace Council think tank, said that apart from grants, India also offers soft loans with 1 per cent interest and a grace period of three years.
“China only offers commercial loans,” Senadhira, who also served as media advisor to four former presidents and one prime minister, told ETV Bharat over phone from Colombo.
He said that loans from the Paris Club, an informal group of official creditor nations, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also have stringent conditions attached.
“So, India’s terms are more acceptable,” Senadhira said. “Sri Lankans look at India’s development cooperation very favourably.”
During Misri’s visit to Colombo, both sides reviewed progress on several flagship projects that are either under implementation or nearing execution.
One of the largest ongoing Indian assistance programmes is the $450-million reconstruction package announced after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread destruction in Sri Lanka.
The package consists of grants as well as concessional financing for rebuilding critical infrastructure.
Progress reviewed during the visit includes reconstruction of damaged residential houses, construction of permanent bridges, restoration of public infrastructure, and disaster resilience measures.
India and Sri Lanka have also recently operationalised two important Indian rupee-denominated concessional credit lines.
A $250-million Railway Line of Credit (LoC) will finance railway modernisation, including railway infrastructure rehabilitation, upgradation of tracks, procurement of railway equipment, and improvement of passenger and freight services.
India has been a major contributor to rebuilding Sri Lanka’s railway network, particularly in the Northern Province after the civil war.
Another $100 million LoC offered by India supports livestock development, agricultural requirements, and other priority sectors identified by Sri Lanka.
Energy cooperation has become one of the pillars of India-Sri Lanka strategic partnership.
The proposed undersea transmission link will connect Indian and Sri Lankan power grids, enable cross-border electricity trade, improve energy security, and facilitate integration of renewable energy.
The project is considered transformational for regional energy cooperation.
The long-pending Sampur solar project in eastern Sri Lanka is being taken forward after renewed political support. Objectives include expanding renewable energy generation, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, and supporting Sri Lanka’s clean energy transition.
India and Sri Lanka are also working jointly to develop Trincomalee into a regional energy hub.
The project includes oil storage infrastructure, petroleum logistics, industrial development, and port-linked energy services. Given Trincomalee’s strategic location in the Bay of Bengal, the initiative has both economic and geopolitical significance.
The two sides also directed that discussions be initiated at the earliest to conclude an MoU on rehabilitation and modernisation of the Kankesanthurai harbour project, to be implemented under a grant of $61.5 million.
The upgraded harbour is expected to improve connectivity between northern Sri Lanka and southern India, boost trade, promote tourism, and strengthen regional maritime connectivity.
India is also assisting Sri Lanka in implementing a Unique Digital Identity system.
The project aims to create secure digital identities, improve delivery of government services, enhance financial inclusion, and strengthen digital governance.
Healthcare remains one of India’s strongest development partnerships with Sri Lanka.
According to the MEA, progress has also been registered on the supply of medical equipment for a relocated Deniyaya Hospital, on which an MoU was signed on July 13, and the supply of medical kiosks in Sri Lanka.
The Deniyayaa Hospital is being relocated by the Sri Lankan government as due to its current location in a disaster-prone area.
The relocation of the hospital is projected for completion within three years, with delivery and installation of equipment aligned with the final phases of construction. The project seeks to improve healthcare access in southern Sri Lanka.
India is also supporting the installation of medical kiosks across Sri Lanka to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.
“Recalling the commitment made during the visit of Prime Minister of India to Sri Lanka in April 2025, the two sides agreed that the MoU to implement the proposed expansion of the 1990 Suwa Seriya Ambulance service should be concluded at an early date,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs reads.
The 1990 Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service, initially launched with Indian assistance in 2016, has become one of Sri Lanka’s most successful public health initiatives.
The expansion will increase ambulance coverage, improve emergency medical response, and extend services to underserved areas.
India is also assisting Sri Lanka in establishing a nationwide disaster warning network. The proposed system aims to improve cyclone forecasting, strengthen tsunami preparedness, enhance flood warnings, and build climate resilience. The project has gained urgency after recent extreme weather events.
Housing assistance remains India’s largest grant programme in Sri Lanka.
“Noting recent progress on implementation of the Phase-IV of the Indian Housing Project for the plantation community, the Foreign Secretary urged the Sri Lankan side to expedite implementation of the various projects for the IOT (Indian Origin Tamil) community, including the implementation of construction of all 10,000 houses for the IOTs announced during the visit of Prime Minister of India to Sri Lanka in 2017,” the Ministry stated.
A major non-infrastructure initiative is India’s capacity-building programme. During its first year, more than 1,000 Sri Lankan professionals from multiple sectors have received specialised training.
The programme covers public administration, governance, digital technologies, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure management.
India’s development projects cannot be understood without considering China’s substantial presence in Sri Lanka.
Over the past two decades, Beijing has financed several high-profile infrastructure projects, including Hambantota Port, Colombo Port City, Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, Southern Expressway projects, and multiple highways and urban infrastructure.
China’s financing model relied heavily on commercial loans, contributing to Sri Lanka’s external debt burden. The 99-year lease of Hambantota Port to a Chinese company in 2017 intensified concerns in India and among other regional powers about Beijing’s expanding strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean.
However, unlike China’s infrastructure-centric approach, India’s assistance has several distinguishing characteristics. A significant proportion of Indian assistance consists of grants rather than commercial loans.
India funds schools, hospitals, housing, ambulances, railways, and cultural centres. These projects directly benefit local populations.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank and an expert on Indo-Pacific issues, India always has an advantage over China in the immediate neighbourhood.
“One is geographical proximity,” Yhome said. “The other is cultural ties that India shares with these countries. India is a donor country to all these countries. India is more attuned to the domestic political dynamics of these countries.”
However, he said that a major challenge India faces is project delivery time.
“That is why India’s neighbouring countries also approach China for developing infrastructure projects,” Yhome said. “While India has some advantages, it also has some challenges.”