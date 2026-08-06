ETV Bharat / international

India’s Development Projects Are Recasting Ties With Sri Lanka, Countering Chinese Presence

Colombo: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri calls on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Colombo on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: India’s expanding development partnership with Sri Lanka is emerging as a key instrument of its strategic competition with China in the Indian Ocean, as New Delhi shifts its engagement beyond humanitarian assistance towards long-term investments in connectivity, energy security, digital infrastructure and economic integration.

The outcomes of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Colombo on Wednesday underscore India’s effort to reinforce its position as Sri Lanka’s most dependable partner while offering an alternative development model to Beijing’s infrastructure-driven approach.

India, along with China, remains Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral development partner.

Indian assistance involves grants, concessional lines of credit (LoCs), capacity-building programmes and humanitarian aid.

Since the economic crisis and subsequent natural disasters in Sri Lanka, New Delhi has expanded its development cooperation under its Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), focusing on connectivity, energy security, healthcare, housing, transport and digital infrastructure.

Sugeeswara Senadhira, Secretary General of the Sri Lanka-based Asian Geopolitics, Sustainability & Peace Council think tank, said that apart from grants, India also offers soft loans with 1 per cent interest and a grace period of three years.

“China only offers commercial loans,” Senadhira, who also served as media advisor to four former presidents and one prime minister, told ETV Bharat over phone from Colombo.

He said that loans from the Paris Club, an informal group of official creditor nations, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also have stringent conditions attached.

“So, India’s terms are more acceptable,” Senadhira said. “Sri Lankans look at India’s development cooperation very favourably.”

During Misri’s visit to Colombo, both sides reviewed progress on several flagship projects that are either under implementation or nearing execution.

One of the largest ongoing Indian assistance programmes is the $450-million reconstruction package announced after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread destruction in Sri Lanka.

The package consists of grants as well as concessional financing for rebuilding critical infrastructure.

Progress reviewed during the visit includes reconstruction of damaged residential houses, construction of permanent bridges, restoration of public infrastructure, and disaster resilience measures.

India and Sri Lanka have also recently operationalised two important Indian rupee-denominated concessional credit lines.

A $250-million Railway Line of Credit (LoC) will finance railway modernisation, including railway infrastructure rehabilitation, upgradation of tracks, procurement of railway equipment, and improvement of passenger and freight services.

India has been a major contributor to rebuilding Sri Lanka’s railway network, particularly in the Northern Province after the civil war.

Another $100 million LoC offered by India supports livestock development, agricultural requirements, and other priority sectors identified by Sri Lanka.

Energy cooperation has become one of the pillars of India-Sri Lanka strategic partnership.

The proposed undersea transmission link will connect Indian and Sri Lankan power grids, enable cross-border electricity trade, improve energy security, and facilitate integration of renewable energy.

The project is considered transformational for regional energy cooperation.

The long-pending Sampur solar project in eastern Sri Lanka is being taken forward after renewed political support. Objectives include expanding renewable energy generation, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, and supporting Sri Lanka’s clean energy transition.

India and Sri Lanka are also working jointly to develop Trincomalee into a regional energy hub.

The project includes oil storage infrastructure, petroleum logistics, industrial development, and port-linked energy services. Given Trincomalee’s strategic location in the Bay of Bengal, the initiative has both economic and geopolitical significance.

The two sides also directed that discussions be initiated at the earliest to conclude an MoU on rehabilitation and modernisation of the Kankesanthurai harbour project, to be implemented under a grant of $61.5 million.

The upgraded harbour is expected to improve connectivity between northern Sri Lanka and southern India, boost trade, promote tourism, and strengthen regional maritime connectivity.