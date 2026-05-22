India-Cyprus Defence Roadmap Signals New Strategic Equation In Eastern Mediterranean
The India-Cyprus defence pact reflects New Delhi's expanding geopolitical ambitions in the Eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The announcement of a five-year India-Cyprus roadmap for defence cooperation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summit meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides here Friday signals far more than the expansion of bilateral military ties.
Coming soon after Turkey openly backed Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the agreement reflects a wider geopolitical recalibration unfolding across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific.
"Defence and security cooperation is also an important pillar of our relationship," Modi said during a joint media briefing with Christodoulides following the bilateral summit during the course of which ties between the two nations were elevated to that of a Strategic Partnership.
"We are pleased to see increased military exchanges and training cooperation between our two countries over the past few years. Today, we also decided to further strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, maritime security, and counter-terrorism."
Modi further stated that India and Cyprus will work together to ensure connectivity through key initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
In a special media briefing here following the bilateral summit, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that defence and maritime cooperation have emerged as a very important pillar in India's engagement with Cyprus.
"Bilateral defence cooperation programme 2026 was signed in Nicosia and provides a structured framework for furthering our defence partnership," George said.
"There have been port calls by ships. The India-EU Defence and Security Partnership, signed in January 2026, also provides a wider framework for Indian defence companies to work with EU-based partners. The roadmap for bilateral defence cooperation between the Ministries of Defence of the two countries for the period 2026 to 2031 has now been concluded."
It is worth mentioning here that Cyprus is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2026. During this semester, Cyprus is chairing meetings at all levels of the Council of the EU, ensuring the continuity and consistency of the Council's work and legislative processes.
The member state holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU ensures continuation of the EU’s agenda, production of sound legislative work, cooperation among member states, cooperation and coordination among European institutions, representation of the Council of the EU in sessions of the European Parliament, and coordination of the Union's positions in international organisations.
It is in this context that the Roadmap for Defence Cooperation between India and Cyprus for the next five years hold significance. The India-Cyprus defence partnership can be viewed through the prism of the emerging India-Turkey-Pakistan strategic equation and the broader competition for influence across the Eastern Mediterranean, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
Operation Sindoor marked one of India's most assertive counter-terror military responses in recent years after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. During the crisis, Turkey strongly supported Pakistan militarily, diplomatically and politically, reiterating its traditional position on Kashmir and criticising India's military response.
For New Delhi, Turkey's position reinforced concerns about the deepening Turkey-Pakistan strategic partnership, which has expanded significantly over the last decade in areas like defence production, drone technology, naval cooperation and intelligence coordination.
Turkey has supplied advanced military platforms and technologies to Pakistan, including drones, naval systems and military modernisation assistance. Ankara and Islamabad have also increasingly coordinated positions in multilateral forums on issues relating to Kashmir and regional security.
Against this backdrop, India's decision to deepen defence engagement with Cyprus — a country that has longstanding disputes with Turkey — carries substantial geopolitical signalling value.
Cyprus occupies a highly strategic position in the Eastern Mediterranean, close to critical maritime routes connecting Europe, West Asia and North Africa. The island has historically faced tensions with Turkey, particularly over the Turkish occupation of Northern Cyprus since 1974 and competing maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean.
By strengthening ties with Cyprus, India has signalled that it is willing to expand strategic partnerships with countries that have concerns regarding Turkish regional behaviour, much like Turkey has expanded cooperation with Pakistan despite India's sensitivities.
The India-Cyprus defence roadmap could therefore serve multiple strategic purposes: enhancing India's diplomatic and security footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean; building partnerships with EU member states that share concerns over regional instability; expanding India's access to maritime cooperation networks near the Suez-Mediterranean corridor; and creating indirect geopolitical pressure points for Turkey.
In strategic terms, the partnership reflects India's increasingly multidirectional foreign policy approach, where regional conflicts and alignments are no longer viewed in isolation.
The Eastern Mediterranean is becoming strategically important for India due to energy routes, maritime trade, connectivity projects and naval mobility between Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
India's growing engagement with countries like Cyprus, Greece, France and other Mediterranean partners aligns with its broader maritime vision of securing sea lanes and expanding defence diplomacy westward beyond the Indian Ocean.
The Cyprus partnership gains additional relevance because Turkey has increasingly projected naval influence across the Mediterranean through its ‘Blue Homeland’ maritime doctrine. It is an ambitious and assertive doctrine adopted by Turkey, claiming extensive sovereign rights over large portions of the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean, and Black seas.
India’s closer defence ties with Cyprus could therefore complement its expanding maritime partnerships with Greece and France, both of which have also experienced tensions with Turkey. This emerging network of partnerships may gradually contribute to a broader strategic architecture linking the Indo-Pacific with the Mediterranean.
According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, India is building up strategic relations with countries surrounding Turkey.
"India is building up relations with Greece, which is on the west of Turkey, and Cyprus, which is on the south of Turkey,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. "So, in that sense, India is developing strategic and deeper relations in countries around Turkey."
He said that this projects an ability or intention of India to project its power from a distance around Turkey. He also highlighted India’s strong relations with Armenia.
"So, India is strategically building up relations with the countries in the neighbourhood of Turkey," Sachdev said. "To the west is Greece, to the south is Cyprus, and to the east is Armenia, broadly speaking."
To sum up, the India-Cyprus defence cooperation roadmap is significant not merely as a bilateral defence agreement but as part of a larger geopolitical recalibration triggered by evolving regional alignments after Operation Sindoor. The development underscores how India's foreign and security policy is becoming increasingly networked, multidimensional and geopolitically assertive in response to changing regional dynamics.
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