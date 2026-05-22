ETV Bharat / international

India-Cyprus Defence Roadmap Signals New Strategic Equation In Eastern Mediterranean

In this image posted on May 22, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides take a selfie before their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The announcement of a five-year India-Cyprus roadmap for defence cooperation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summit meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides here Friday signals far more than the expansion of bilateral military ties.

Coming soon after Turkey openly backed Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the agreement reflects a wider geopolitical recalibration unfolding across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides look on as Indian and Cypriot officials exchange an MoU during a joint press statement after delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, May 22, 2026. (PTI)

"Defence and security cooperation is also an important pillar of our relationship," Modi said during a joint media briefing with Christodoulides following the bilateral summit during the course of which ties between the two nations were elevated to that of a Strategic Partnership.

"We are pleased to see increased military exchanges and training cooperation between our two countries over the past few years. Today, we also decided to further strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, maritime security, and counter-terrorism."

Modi further stated that India and Cyprus will work together to ensure connectivity through key initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

In a special media briefing here following the bilateral summit, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that defence and maritime cooperation have emerged as a very important pillar in India's engagement with Cyprus.

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi on May 22, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

"Bilateral defence cooperation programme 2026 was signed in Nicosia and provides a structured framework for furthering our defence partnership," George said.

"There have been port calls by ships. The India-EU Defence and Security Partnership, signed in January 2026, also provides a wider framework for Indian defence companies to work with EU-based partners. The roadmap for bilateral defence cooperation between the Ministries of Defence of the two countries for the period 2026 to 2031 has now been concluded."

It is worth mentioning here that Cyprus is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2026. During this semester, Cyprus is chairing meetings at all levels of the Council of the EU, ensuring the continuity and consistency of the Council's work and legislative processes.

The member state holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU ensures continuation of the EU’s agenda, production of sound legislative work, cooperation among member states, cooperation and coordination among European institutions, representation of the Council of the EU in sessions of the European Parliament, and coordination of the Union's positions in international organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends delegation level talks between India and Cyprus at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on May 22, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

It is in this context that the Roadmap for Defence Cooperation between India and Cyprus for the next five years hold significance. The India-Cyprus defence partnership can be viewed through the prism of the emerging India-Turkey-Pakistan strategic equation and the broader competition for influence across the Eastern Mediterranean, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.