ETV Bharat / international

India, Cote d'Ivoire Discuss Cooperation In Defence, Anti-terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Téné Birahima Ouattara, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, in Abidjan on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. ( X/@DrSJaishankar )

Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire): India and Cote d'Ivoire discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and anti-terrorism, including through training and capacity building, during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the West African country.

Jaishankar arrived in Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday from Ghana on the second leg of his three-nation tour of African countries, which also includes Ethiopia.

The EAM met with Côte d’Ivoire's Deputy Prime Minister Téné Birahima Ouattara in Abidjan and discussed the growing defence partnership between the two countries.

"We spoke about our growing defence partnership, underpinned by mutual trust, capacity building and shared interests," Jaishankar posted on social media after the meeting.

"Exchanged views on opportunities to further our cooperation in defence & anti-terrorism, including through training, capacity building and enhanced institutional exchanges," he said.

Ouattara, who is also the Defence Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, said that the discussion with Jaishankar "focused on strengthening cooperation between Côte d’Ivoire and India."

"This meeting reaffirms our shared commitment to consolidating a strategic partnership in service of peace, security, and development," Ouattara posted on social media.