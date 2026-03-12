ETV Bharat / international

India Co-sponsors UN Resolution Condemning ‘Egregious’ Attacks by Iran Against GCC Nations, Jordan

New Delhi: India has joined over 130 nations in co-sponsoring a resolution in the UN Security Council that condemned the “egregious” attacks by Iran on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan and demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Tehran while denouncing its threats of closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-nation Security Council, which is currently under the presidency of the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday. The resolution received 13 votes in favour, with no country voting against it, while China and Russia abstained.

The resolution led by Bahrain had 135 co-sponsors including India, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Yemen and Zambia.

The Security Council resolution reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan.

It condemned in the “strongest terms the egregious attacks” by Iran against the territories of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and determined that such acts constitute a breach of international law and are a serious threat to international peace and security.

The resolution demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran against the GCC countries and Jordan, and that Tehran “immediately and unconditionally” cease from any provocation or threats to neighbouring states, including the use of proxies.

It reaffirmed that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected, particularly around critical maritime routes, and takes note of the right of Member States, in accordance with international law, to “defend their vessels from attacks and provocations, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms”.

The resolution condemned any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, or threatening maritime security in the Bab Al Mandab.

The resolution further condemned that residential areas were attacked, civilian objects have been targeted and that the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings; and expressed solidarity with these countries and their people.

It called upon Iran to refrain immediately from any actions or threats in accordance with international law. It called upon Iran to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects in armed conflict.

US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz said the adoption of the resolution “is a direct and unequivocal statement from the Gulf countries condemning the brutality of the Iranian regime, whose practice of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is reprehensible, and the entire world is calling it out for what it is”.

Waltz said President Donald Trump and his team exhausted every attempt at diplomatic negotiations.