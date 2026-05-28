ETV Bharat / international

India's Convenational-Threat Perception Centres On Pakistan, China: Report

Singapore: India's conventional-threat perception in the Asia-Pacific will continue to centre on Pakistan and China, says a report released ahead of an international defence dialogue to be held over the weekend in Singapore.

Any potential future "major conventional war" would remain local in nature, with India's surgical strikes having only taken place so far against Pakistan, noted the report published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

India is preparing its Army for large-scale conventional-combat operations, as a result of long-standing territorial disputes with both of its nuclear-armed neighbours, said the IISS Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment (APRSA) report dated May 28.

India's border conflicts with China have been more traditional in nature and are unlikely to escalate to the same level of the Indo-Pakistan conflicts. "As such, India will continue to have militarised borders with China and Pakistan," added the 150-page report by the London-based IISS.

Beyond the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India is unlikely to play an active military role in the wider Asia-Pacific and will likely seek to avoid being drawn into a US-China conflict over Taiwan, for example, the report said.

For India, the pacing challenge is a "hybrid" situation of "no war but also no peace" with China and Pakistan, according to the report. Indian military doctrine continues to evolve, and its potency improves as the lessons learned from operations against Pakistan and China feed back into its ecosystem, the report said.

India's formative experiences of fighting multiple wars, meanwhile, have shaped its military doctrine, at least as far as it relates to Pakistan, it added. New Delhi's political will to shift the boundaries of what constitutes an acceptable military response to what it sees as cross-border terrorism has also played a significant role, the report continued.