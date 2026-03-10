ETV Bharat / international

India Condemns Pakistan’s Strikes On Afghanistan During Ramadan; Cites ‘Islamic Solidarity’ Hypocrisy

United Nations: India has condemned Pakistan’s air attacks on Afghanistan and called out its hypocrisy in conducting them during the month of Ramadan, killing mostly women and children while preaching “Islamic solidarity”.

“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity on the one hand, while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan”, India’s Permanent Representative, P Harish, told the Security Council on Monday.

The attacks "have killed 185 innocent civilians as of 6 March 2026, around 55 per cent of whom are women and children", he said.“India strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory, which are flagrant violations of international law and the UN Charter and the principle of state sovereignty”, he said.

Speaking at a Council briefing on Afghanistan, Harish did not name Pakistan, but the diplomatically couched remarks were clear against whom they were directed. Pakistan has claimed that it was attacking Afghanistan because it was allowing terrorists to operate from its territory.