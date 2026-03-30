ETV Bharat / international

India Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

File - Stockshots of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon (UNIFIL). The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said that Israeli soldiers had shot at its peacekeepers from a tank near an army position in the country's south, while Israeli forces said that its troops did not deliberately fire on the UN peacekeepers. ( AFP )

United Nations: India on Monday condemned recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon, urging all parties to ensure safety and security of the Blue Helmets.

An Indonesian peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded in a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position near Adchit Al Qusayr on March 29. The attack left another peacekeeper critically injured.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN condemned the recent attack on UN Peacekeepers in UNIFIL.

“We condemn the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL, and pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the safety and security of the Peacekeepers,” the Indian mission said in a statement.

It added that UN Peacekeeping is multilateralism in action, implemented by UN Peacekeepers who are deployed with the backing of an international mandate in conflict areas and under difficult conditions.

“As one of the largest and longest serving contributors to UN Peacekeeping, and having lost the largest numbers to this cause, India piloted the UN Security Council Resolution 2589, which seeks Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers, which we will continue to pursue,” said the Indian mission.