ETV Bharat / international

India Condemns Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Seeks Accountability

United Nations: India has condemned the attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon that killed a Serbian Blue Helmet and injured two others, and called for an immediate and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Sergeant Milovan Jovanovic, a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), was killed when a mortar struck a UN position near Marji'yun in Sector East of the mission's area of operations on Wednesday. Two other peacekeepers from Spain and El Salvador were injured and are undergoing treatment at a UNIFIL medical facility in south Lebanon, the UN said.

"Our sincere condolences to Serbia and to the family of the Serbian Blue Helmet of UNIFIL who was killed in this deplorable attack,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said in a social media post on Thursday.

Blue Helmets refers to military personnel, police officers, and civilian experts serving under the operational command of the United Nations peacekeeping forces.

The envoy also wished a swift recovery to the injured peacekeepers and stressed that the international community "must come together to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers" operating under UN Security Council mandates.

In a statement, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN condemned the attack, paid tribute to the fallen peacekeeper and wished an early recovery to the injured personnel. It called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the attack to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure full accountability.