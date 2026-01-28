ETV Bharat / international

India Comes Out On Top On This: Trump Administration On Delhi's Trade Deal With EU

New York: India came out on “top” in the trade deal with the European Union and is going to have a heyday with this, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in the first reaction from the Trump administration on the free trade agreement.

Greer was responding to a question on the trade agreement, billed as the "mother of all deals”, sealed between India and the EU on Tuesday. “I've looked at some of the details of the deal so far. I think India comes out on top on this, frankly. They get more market access into Europe,” Greer said in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday.

“It sounds like they (India) have some additional immigration rights. I don't know for sure, but President (Ursula) von der Leyen of the EU has talked about mobility for Indian workers into Europe. So I think on net, India is going to have a heyday with this. They have low-cost labour," Greeer added.

He said that it looks like the EU is doubling down on globalisation when the US is trying to "fix some of the problems of globalisation here in the US.” When asked if he has any impressions on the India-EU trade deal, Greer said that it's important to understand that, because President Trump has prioritised domestic production and essentially started charging a fee for other countries to access the US market, these countries are trying to find other outlets for their overproduction.

“So the EU is turning to India to try to find a place. The EU is so trade dependent, they need other outlets if they can't keep sending all their stuff to the United States,” he added. Responding to a question on the 25 per cent tariff on India for Russian oil purchases, Greer said Delhi still pays those levies, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff that the Trump administration imposed on the country.