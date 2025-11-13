ETV Bharat / international

India's CO2 Emissions See Slower Increase in 2025: Report

New Delhi: India's carbon dioxide emissions were projected to rise by 1.4 per cent in 2025, marking a slower increase than in previous years, according to a report published on Thursday by a global network of more than 130 climate scientists and research institutions.

The slowdown is attributed to an early monsoon that reduced cooling demand and to rapid growth in renewable energy, which kept coal use almost flat, the Global Carbon Budget 2025 report, released at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, said.

Despite this moderation, the report warned that India's emissions continue to grow overall.

Globally, fossil-fuel carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions were expected to reach a record 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025, up about 1.1 per cent from 2024.

China's emissions were projected to rise by about 3 per cent in 2025, driven mainly by continued industrial activity and growth in coal consumption despite record renewable additions.

The United States, the world's second-largest emitter, is expected to see its emissions fall by around 2.2 per cent due to declining coal use and slower oil demand.

The European Union's emissions were projected to drop by 4.2 per cent.

Together, these four top emitters account for nearly 60 per cent of global fossil CO2 emissions.

The study said the remaining carbon budget consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius has fallen to roughly 170 billion tonnes of CO2, barely four years of emissions at current levels.