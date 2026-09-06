ETV Bharat / international

India Co-Sponsors UNGA Resolution Declaring Nov 27 As Day Against Child Marriage

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building at United Nations Headquarters. ( File/AP )

United Nations: India has co-sponsored a resolution in the UN General Assembly proclaiming November 27 every year as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

The 193-member UN General Assembly on Friday adopted by consensus the resolution titled ‘International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage’ led by Sierra Leone. India was among the nations that joined as co-sponsors of the resolution.

It was on November 27, 2024 that the ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’, also known as Child Marriage Free India, campaign was launched in the country, aiming to reduce the prevalence of child marriage by 10 per cent by 2026 and make India child marriage free by 2030.

The issue was also championed by Sierra Leone’s First Lady and President of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) Fatima Maada Bio and Just Rights for Children Founder Bhuwan Ribhu, who had initiated the international call for a dedicated global day to end child marriage.

“Today marks the beginning of the end, where the world has spoken in one voice - No More...This is the beginning where the world has spoken. Now is the time for action, we should act. From 27th November, the action begins,” Ribhu told PTI after the resolution was adopted in the General Assembly.

In March 2026, during his address at the United Nations, Ribhu had reiterated the call for a UN resolution in the presence of international leaders, including Maada Bio, who also voiced support for the initiative. He had said that the International Day would serve as a global reminder of the need for accountability for unified action by governments, civil society, faith leaders, schools, communities and children.

Sierra Leone, backed by around 70 nations, including India, led the effort by tabling the resolution seeking to designate November 27 as a global day dedicated to ending child marriage.

Ribhu added that with the adoption of the resolution, governments all around the world need to take decisive action through comprehensive laws, budgeted national action plans, responsible and accountable institutions, and involve children in the process of participation with faith leaders, community leaders, government agencies, police, law enforcement, rule of law and ensuring that the ecosystem that perpetuates child marriage is collapsed.