ETV Bharat / international

India Co-Sponsors Inaugural Partners For Multilateralism Summit At UN

United Nations: India has co-sponsored an inaugural multilateralism summit at the UN “at a time when the global order is under stress”, as New Delhi asserted that more participative deliberations and transparent decision-making are overdue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday co-chaired the first-ever ‘Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M)’ Summit held on the margins of the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly, along with leaders of Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya.

“India is glad to join as a co-sponsor. We meet at a time when the global order is under stress,” Jaishankar said in his remarks at the summit held in the UN headquarters. He said that for some decades, the world has witnessed a steady rebalancing, which was a long-expected structural evolution.

"However, extreme competition, geopolitical tensions and actual conflicts have given this an entirely different character. If left unchecked, it would call into question the very spirit of international cooperation, and that is why it is so essential that multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture,” he said.

Jaishankar told the summit that where ongoing conflicts are concerned, specific dimensions could be addressed even while nations strive for a broader peace.

“The ‘4F’ crisis of fuel, food, fertiliser and finance cannot be left to itself. When new capabilities and concerns arise, there is a very powerful case for frameworks and guardrails. Where there is a threat of chokepoint dominance and disruption, de-risking and diversifying must be encouraged."

"And where there is a compelling cause or a powerful case, the like-minded must have the confidence to come together,” he said. Jaishankar was joined by the summit’s cosponsors - President of the European Council António Costa, President of Kenya William Ruto, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira and Canadian Permanent Representative David Lametti, who read remarks on behalf of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Jaishankar stressed that multilateralism will be best served when international law, rules and norms are scrupulously observed.

“For multilateralism to forge ahead, its advocacy and its practice must both be strengthened. Reformed multilateralism is therefore essential. More participative deliberations and more transparent decision-making are both overdue."

"That would provide the hope and the optimism, which is clearly needed by the UN system, and it would reinforce our resolve to work together.”

Jaishankar cautioned that at stake are “very real issues”, including the future of peace and international security, climate action and climate justice, emerging technologies and development finance, countering terrorism and strengthening supply chains, and ensuring disaster resilience and preparing for pandemics.