ETV Bharat / international

India Once Again Cautions Citizens Against Joining The Russian Army Amid The Ukraine War

Rescue workers put out a fire at Dobrobut Hospital and a residential building damaged in a Russian drone strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, ( AP )

New Delhi: India has warned its citizens against joining the Russian Army, citing instances of citizens giving up their citizenship to join the war in Ukraine for monetary benefits.

"We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Early this month, the ministry revealed that out of the 227 Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces, 139 have been discharged and 51 have died.

But despite repeated warnings, the MEA noted it continues to find instances of Indians being recruited by the Russian Army. Russia is fighting a war in Ukraine that has intensified as both sides trade missile and drone attacks targeting everything from energy infrastructure to civilian targets.

The MEA noted that it had found instances where Indians were willingly seeking offers to join the Russian armed forces with some even giving up their Indian citizenship to acquire a Russian passport to join the Russian Army.