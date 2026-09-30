India Once Again Cautions Citizens Against Joining The Russian Army Amid The Ukraine War
It cited instances of citizens who had renounced their Indian citizenship to take a Russian passport.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
New Delhi: India has warned its citizens against joining the Russian Army, citing instances of citizens giving up their citizenship to join the war in Ukraine for monetary benefits.
"We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.
Early this month, the ministry revealed that out of the 227 Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces, 139 have been discharged and 51 have died.
But despite repeated warnings, the MEA noted it continues to find instances of Indians being recruited by the Russian Army. Russia is fighting a war in Ukraine that has intensified as both sides trade missile and drone attacks targeting everything from energy infrastructure to civilian targets.
The MEA noted that it had found instances where Indians were willingly seeking offers to join the Russian armed forces with some even giving up their Indian citizenship to acquire a Russian passport to join the Russian Army.
"Some have already done so without consulting Indian authorities, having been lured by temporary monetary benefits," said the MEA advising those who did so to understand "the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to."
It noted that many joining did so "with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits, and later secure release by approaching the Indian Government."
The MEA has taken up the issue of discharging Indian nationals from the Russian Army with Moscow on several occasions. The government has remained continuously engaged with the Russian side regarding the early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.
It also warned nationals against taking job offers from non-public entities including voluntary groups that were recruiting individuals to serve in the Russian armed forces.
"Indian nationals are advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents which are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs."