ETV Bharat / international

Testing Times: India Caught in Trump's Tariff Net Over Purchase Of Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina on September 16. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Russia sanctions and tariff bill, intended to pressure Russia, has also added a new pressure point to India-US bilateral ties, already strained by uncertainty over US trade policy.

The bill gives US President Donald Trump new powers to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on top buyers of Russian oil.

The key questions are how Trump will wield this new power handed to him by the US Congress and how India, which has maintained that energy imports are guided by national security, will respond, given the criticality of oil imports.

An immediate reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs offered a glimpse into how India is likely to push against the tariff even as it took contingency measures by discussing the tariff bill with Indian trade and industry.

"Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," warned the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The Ministry also revealed there were discussions over the sanctions bill "at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors"

The impact on India-US ties from the tariff threat

The tariff threat comes at a delicate time when India and the US are close to clinching a trade agreement.

Trump has often used trade as a geopolitical tool against allies, friends and rivals alike.

India, with a 10 per cent tariff, has so far come out relatively unscathed compared to US allies like Canada battling a 50 per cent tariff.

But the Russia sanctions bill gives Trump the power to impose secondary sanctions of up to 100 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imported into the US as a punitive measure for buying Russian oil.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was approved by Congress after the US House of Representatives voted 262 to 159 in favour of the bill on Wednesday, while the Senate had passed it by an 86 to 11 vote in August.

Major buyers of Russian oil, namely India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan, are directly impacted as the US seeks to cut off Russia’s oil revenues and weaken it economically so that it hampers its military campaign against Ukraine and pushes it to the negotiating table.

The bill also has a provision for imposing a 500 per cent tariff on Russian imports to the US and includes sanctions against Iran, apart from targeting Russia's shadow fleet.

There is already a degree of distrust in New Delhi over Washington’s trade policies even as negotiations have continued on a trade deal. The US is a top destination for Indian goods.

The trade deal is pending finalisation as India wants to ensure it is not stuck with a higher tariff compared to competitors like Vietnam.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the US at the end of September to take part in the G-20 ministerial meeting in end September and is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to smooth over the remaining issues in the agreement.

But the Russian tariff bill could complicate Indian calculations.

China, the other buyer of Russian oil, is also facing tariffs.

But India’s other trade competitors in the US market - Vietnam, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia will not face this additional layer of tariffs.

Foreign policy analysts noted that the US would likely use it as leverage in trade negotiations.

"It’s going to add more complication in the sense that India is dependent on Russian energy right now. The act gives a lot of leeway to Trump. It's not like he has to impose tariffs, and it's not automatic, so it leaves scope for negotiations," Vineet Prakash, Associate Professor, US Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.