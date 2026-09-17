Testing Times: India Caught in Trump's Tariff Net Over Purchase Of Russian Oil
India pushes back, warns ties could be impacted.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Russia sanctions and tariff bill, intended to pressure Russia, has also added a new pressure point to India-US bilateral ties, already strained by uncertainty over US trade policy.
The bill gives US President Donald Trump new powers to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on top buyers of Russian oil.
The key questions are how Trump will wield this new power handed to him by the US Congress and how India, which has maintained that energy imports are guided by national security, will respond, given the criticality of oil imports.
An immediate reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs offered a glimpse into how India is likely to push against the tariff even as it took contingency measures by discussing the tariff bill with Indian trade and industry.
"Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," warned the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.
The Ministry also revealed there were discussions over the sanctions bill "at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors"
The impact on India-US ties from the tariff threat
The tariff threat comes at a delicate time when India and the US are close to clinching a trade agreement.
Trump has often used trade as a geopolitical tool against allies, friends and rivals alike.
India, with a 10 per cent tariff, has so far come out relatively unscathed compared to US allies like Canada battling a 50 per cent tariff.
But the Russia sanctions bill gives Trump the power to impose secondary sanctions of up to 100 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imported into the US as a punitive measure for buying Russian oil.
The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was approved by Congress after the US House of Representatives voted 262 to 159 in favour of the bill on Wednesday, while the Senate had passed it by an 86 to 11 vote in August.
Major buyers of Russian oil, namely India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan, are directly impacted as the US seeks to cut off Russia’s oil revenues and weaken it economically so that it hampers its military campaign against Ukraine and pushes it to the negotiating table.
The bill also has a provision for imposing a 500 per cent tariff on Russian imports to the US and includes sanctions against Iran, apart from targeting Russia's shadow fleet.
There is already a degree of distrust in New Delhi over Washington’s trade policies even as negotiations have continued on a trade deal. The US is a top destination for Indian goods.
The trade deal is pending finalisation as India wants to ensure it is not stuck with a higher tariff compared to competitors like Vietnam.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the US at the end of September to take part in the G-20 ministerial meeting in end September and is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to smooth over the remaining issues in the agreement.
But the Russian tariff bill could complicate Indian calculations.
China, the other buyer of Russian oil, is also facing tariffs.
But India’s other trade competitors in the US market - Vietnam, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia will not face this additional layer of tariffs.
Our statement on passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/kD0Yg9sWbU pic.twitter.com/rSc21AqwEh
Foreign policy analysts noted that the US would likely use it as leverage in trade negotiations.
"It’s going to add more complication in the sense that India is dependent on Russian energy right now. The act gives a lot of leeway to Trump. It's not like he has to impose tariffs, and it's not automatic, so it leaves scope for negotiations," Vineet Prakash, Associate Professor, US Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
He noted that there were signs that India is preparing to push back against any potential "arm-twisting" like Canada and the European Union, which are negotiating a trade arrangement.
India too has signed agreements with the European Union and the UK, and is in the process of signing with Canada.
"That trend of diversifying away from the US is already visible. I think that trend is going to deepen, although that is not going to be easy. We are not doing away with America; that is not practically possible."
Oil diversification and trade impact
For India, reducing Russian oil is not simple.
India has increased purchases of Russian oil due to the expanding conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted ship movement in the Strait of Hormuz and led to energy infrastructure coming under attack in Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices have jumped past $108 to $109 per barrel.
Last month Russia accounted for 65.9 per cent of India's oil imports, even though imports fell 24 per cent from the previous month as Russia kept crude back after its refineries were targeted by Ukraine.
With the Iran conflict underlining how energy movements can be hampered, India has been diversifying oil purchases and has increased its crude oil imports from Venezuela, absorbing some of the impact of the Iran conflict.
"As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics," said the MEA.
"The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests."
An increase in oil prices will impact all aspects of the Indian economy and potentially push up prices of exports to the US also.
"We have both advantages of predictable supply of oil, and Russia gives up a preferred discount to market rate. Any amount of US tariff will have an impact, but more importantly, predictability will go, said Rishi Sahai, Managing Director at Cogence Advisors, an investment bank.
"There are two to three components to oil imports: transportation, insurance and cost of oil. All these components will go up; one has to see what happens."
Will Trump impose some tariff amount?
The question now is how Trump will deploy the additional powers given to him by Congress through this bill.
India-US ties have traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington, but some legislators, like Democratic Senator Blumenthal, the co-author of the Russia sanctions bill, have been critical of India's energy ties with Russia.
“China and India to you. You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else. Appeasement is not a strategy,” warned Blumenthal.
Trump has said that he will sign the bill to make it law.
But he is also pursuing diplomatic talks with Moscow, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelling to Moscow and Kyiv this month.
Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe quietly visited Moscow in August, and the US invited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov for a G20 ministerial meeting in the US.
“I also have no illusions that Trump will actually use the authorities in the legislature to impose ‘crippling’ sanctions on Russia. He won’t,” Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, posting on X.
All this adds up to uncertainty for India.
"It is uncomfortable for us to have a sword dangling over our head," noted Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.