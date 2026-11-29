ETV Bharat / international

India-Canada Ties Have Potential For Deeper Economic Cooperation: FM Anand

Toronto: India and Canada have significant scope to expand their economic partnership, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said, citing opportunities for greater investment, stronger business ties and cooperation across several sectors ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada.

Speaking at the Canada-India Investment Forum in Toronto on Friday, Anand said a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) could provide businesses greater predictability and reliable market access.

“As we look ahead to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, there is a significant opportunity to build on this momentum and unlock even greater economic potential between our two countries,” Anand posted on X.

Modi is scheduled to visit Canada next month, following an announcement by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and confirmation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Anand on Friday said the two countries traded CAD 30.4 billion (around USD 21 billion) in goods and services last year, and the proposed CEPA could help more than double the figure to 70 billion Canadian dollars annually by 2030.

"Greater predictability and more reliable market access would give businesses the confidence to make long-term investments, expand operations and build stronger commercial partnerships," Anand said.

The remarks come days after an Indian official said New Delhi and Ottawa were "very close" to concluding negotiations for the proposed CEPA, with officials from both countries holding daily discussions to finalise the pact by the end of this year.