India-Canada Ties Have Potential For Deeper Economic Cooperation: FM Anand
Modi is scheduled to visit Canada next month, following an announcement by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and confirmation from Canadian Prime Minister Carney.
By PTI
Published : November 29, 2026 at 7:07 AM IST
Toronto: India and Canada have significant scope to expand their economic partnership, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said, citing opportunities for greater investment, stronger business ties and cooperation across several sectors ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada.
Speaking at the Canada-India Investment Forum in Toronto on Friday, Anand said a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) could provide businesses greater predictability and reliable market access.
Canada and India traded $30.4 billion in goods and services last year. At today’s Canada-India Investment Forum, we discussed how a comprehensive economic partnership agreement could help more than double that figure to $70 billion annually by 2030. Greater predictability and more reliable market access would give businesses the confidence to make long-term investments, expand operations and build stronger commercial partnerships. As we look ahead to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, there is a significant opportunity to build on this momentum and unlock even greater economic potential between our two countries.— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) November 27, 2026
“As we look ahead to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, there is a significant opportunity to build on this momentum and unlock even greater economic potential between our two countries,” Anand posted on X.
Modi is scheduled to visit Canada next month, following an announcement by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and confirmation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Anand on Friday said the two countries traded CAD 30.4 billion (around USD 21 billion) in goods and services last year, and the proposed CEPA could help more than double the figure to 70 billion Canadian dollars annually by 2030.
"Greater predictability and more reliable market access would give businesses the confidence to make long-term investments, expand operations and build stronger commercial partnerships," Anand said.
The remarks come days after an Indian official said New Delhi and Ottawa were "very close" to concluding negotiations for the proposed CEPA, with officials from both countries holding daily discussions to finalise the pact by the end of this year.
L’an dernier, le Canada et l’Inde ont échangé des biens et des services d’une valeur de 30,4 milliards de dollars. Aujourd’hui, au Forum d’investissement Canada-Inde, nous avons discuté de la façon dont un accord de partenariat économique global pourrait contribuer à plus que doubler ce montant pour le porter à 70 milliards de dollars par année d’ici 2030. Une plus grande prévisibilité et un accès plus fiable aux marchés donneraient aux entreprises la confiance nécessaire pour investir à long terme, étendre leurs activités et nouer des partenariats commerciaux plus solides. Dans la perspective de la visite du premier ministre Modi, une occasion importante s’offre à nous de poursuivre sur cette lancée et de tirer davantage parti du potentiel économique de nos relations bilatérales.— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) November 27, 2026
The latest developments follow the conclusion of the sixth round of negotiations, held from November 11 to 20, aimed at expanding trade and investment and diversifying supply chains.
Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik, who attended Friday's forum, highlighted the potential for cooperation in trade, innovation and shared prosperity.
He said a CEPA could unlock new opportunities, build resilient supply chains, advance clean energy and drive growth in both countries, according to a post by the Indian High Commission in Canada on X. “Together, let us shape a future of greater opportunity and prosperity,” the mission added.
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Victor Fedeli, also attended the forum. He said two-way trade between Ontario and India had increased by 88 per cent since 2018, adding that the province was exploring cooperation in artificial intelligence, defence and manufacturing.
The forum, hosted by law firm Cassels Brock & Blackwell in Toronto in partnership with Toronto Global and the Canada-India Business Council, also discussed opportunities in technology, energy, critical minerals, aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure.
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